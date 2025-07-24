  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Washington Mystics
  • "I'm like it's not me": Sonia Citron recalls amusing incident of getting mistaken for Caitlin Clark in public

"I'm like it's not me": Sonia Citron recalls amusing incident of getting mistaken for Caitlin Clark in public

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:13 GMT
Sonia Citron recalls amusing incident of getting mistaken for Caitlin Clark in public
Sonia Citron recalls amusing incident of getting mistaken for Caitlin Clark in public. (Image Source: Getty)

Sonia Citron went under the radar of many hoops fans because of the limelight shining bright on Paige Bueckers during the 2025 draft class. However, as the season has progressed, the Mystics' guard has become an indispensable asset.

Ad

In 23 games started, she is averaging 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 36.4 percent from downtown. Her game bears similarities to Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and fans sometimes confuse the two.

During an interview with Monumental Sports Network, the Mystics guard revealed that one time, a fan mistook her for Clark.

"I was at a restaurant with my two friends from Notre Dame in South Bend and this guy came up to me and he was super excited," she said. "And he was like 'Oh my goodness, are you Caitlin Clark?' And he asked me if I can get a signature, a picture, and I'm like it's not me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sonia Citron & Co. have led the Mystics to an 11-12 record, good for eighth in the WNBA standings. Citron is also one of the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award behind Paige Bueckers.

Sonia Citron speaks her mind after being named an All-Star

This year's WNBA All-Star game featured three rookies: Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.

Ad

While talking to the media, Citron said it was hard for her to believe that she was named to the lineup. She also expressed her gratitude for sharing the All-Star court with her teammates Iriafen and Brittney Sykes.

"It’s been a great experience,” she said. “It makes it even better that I get to do it with Kiki and Slim [Brittney Sykes] … It’s all of our firsts, it’s just really cool to experience it together."

Sonia Citron played for Caitlin Clark's team in the All-Star game. The Fever superstar selected her in the second round during the All-Star draft. The Mystics rookie scored 11 points, collected two rebounds and dished out two assists in Team Clark's 151-131 loss against Team Collier.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications