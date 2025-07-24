"I'm like it's not me": Sonia Citron recalls amusing incident of getting mistaken for Caitlin Clark in public

Sonia Citron went under the radar of many hoops fans because of the limelight shining bright on Paige Bueckers during the 2025 draft class. However, as the season has progressed, the Mystics' guard has become an indispensable asset.In 23 games started, she is averaging 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 36.4 percent from downtown. Her game bears similarities to Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and fans sometimes confuse the two.During an interview with Monumental Sports Network, the Mystics guard revealed that one time, a fan mistook her for Clark.&quot;I was at a restaurant with my two friends from Notre Dame in South Bend and this guy came up to me and he was super excited,&quot; she said. &quot;And he was like 'Oh my goodness, are you Caitlin Clark?' And he asked me if I can get a signature, a picture, and I'm like it's not me.&quot; Sonia Citron &amp; Co. have led the Mystics to an 11-12 record, good for eighth in the WNBA standings. Citron is also one of the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award behind Paige Bueckers.Sonia Citron speaks her mind after being named an All-StarThis year's WNBA All-Star game featured three rookies: Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. While talking to the media, Citron said it was hard for her to believe that she was named to the lineup. She also expressed her gratitude for sharing the All-Star court with her teammates Iriafen and Brittney Sykes.&quot;It’s been a great experience,” she said. “It makes it even better that I get to do it with Kiki and Slim [Brittney Sykes] … It’s all of our firsts, it’s just really cool to experience it together.&quot;Sonia Citron played for Caitlin Clark's team in the All-Star game. The Fever superstar selected her in the second round during the All-Star draft. The Mystics rookie scored 11 points, collected two rebounds and dished out two assists in Team Clark's 151-131 loss against Team Collier.