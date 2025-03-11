"I'm a rookie all over again": Sophie Cunningham beams with excitement as she steps into Indiana Fever’s locker room for first time

The Indiana Fever have been the most aggressive team in the WNBA offseason. The additions of DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson, plus trading for Sophie Cunningham, have propelled them right into championship contention.

On Tuesday morning, Cunningham finally got to see her new threads when she walked into the Fever's locker room for the first time. The team shared her wholesome reaction in a clip on Instagram:

"Oh gosh, this is the first time I've seen my jersey," Cunningham said, gushing. "I love this. It's like I'm a rookie all over again."

The Fever got the Phoenix Mercury standout along with the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

They also landed Jaelyn Brown from the Dallas Wings, and they sent NaLyssa Smith to Dallas and the No. 8 pick to the Connecticut Sun.

Fever executive raves about offseason moves

The Fever clearly liked what they saw from the team in Caitlin Clark's rookie season, so they've made the most of her rookie contract by spending big bucks somewhere else.

When asked about the team's chances and outlook for next season, team president Kelly Krauskopf raved about their competitiveness in an interview with Sportico's Jacob Felman:

"You're going to see a very hungry group of players," Krauskopf said. "They're extremely competitive. They love the game. First, this is an extremely competitive group—that’s number one. Everybody likes to talk about it, but these players really are about that. They’re extremely competitive. They love the game."

More than that, she also believes that the new players will allow the Fever to play a fast-paced offense with a run-and-gun style:

"And then from a style standpoint, we added players that like to play up-tempo, that like to get out and run, score in transition. And I think you’re going to continue to see a fast-paced, really fun environment of basketball on the court that leads to a lot of scoring, a lot of fast-paced play," she explained.

The Fever arguably have the most exciting player to watch in the league right now, and she's just getting started.

By giving her this kind of elite supporting cast, they hope that Clark's meteoric rise will be even more notorious next season. It wouldn't be much of a surprise to see her break some of the marks she established in her first year in the league.

