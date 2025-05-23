  • home icon
  WNBA
"I'm not scared of you" - Caitlin Clark's fiery exchange with Rhyne Howard after half-court collision caught on cam

"I'm not scared of you" - Caitlin Clark's fiery exchange with Rhyne Howard after half-court collision caught on cam

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 23, 2025 00:43 GMT
WNBA: MAY 20 Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark's fiery exchange with Rhyne Howard after half-court collision caught on cam (Image source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard had a heated exchange during Thursday's game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.

In a clip of the interaction shared on X, Howard was seen allegedly saying, "try it," as she was called for a foul while defending Clark late in the opening quarter. After the whistle, Clark and Howard bumped each other at half court that led to a small scuffle.

As cooler heads separated the two stars, the Fever star said in response:

"I'm not scared of you."
At the end of the first quarter, the Dream led 18-13. Howard led her team with seven points on 2-for-3 shooting, while Clark scored just two points on 1-for-3 shooting.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

