"I'm all sore" - Lexie Hull addresses her back issue with Game 2 vs Aces status in question

Just like she's done numerous times this season, Lexie Hull played a vital part in the Indiana Fever's Game 1 win over the Las Vegas Aces. Unfortunately for Fever fans, her availability for Game 2 is up in the air.Ahead of Game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Fever listed Hull as questionable due to a back injury. During shootaround, the Fever guard described how her body was feeling at this point in the season.&quot;I'm a little sore, I'm not gonna lie,&quot; Hull admitted. &quot;It's catching up to me, but we're just gonna keep getting warm, keep going out there and forget the pain a little bit.&quot;Hull, who is known for her hustle and high-IQ basketball plays, was a +24 on the plus-minus column when the Fever won 89-73 in Game 1. She tallied six points, two rebounds, two assists, and one block in this blowout victory.On the defensive end, the four-year pro had her hand full with scorers like Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. Though the Aces' starting backcourt combined for 32 points on 14-for-28 shooting, Hull helped the Fever limit Las Vegas to 29.4% shooting from beyond the arc.If Hull were to sit out Game 2, Indiana will have to look elsewhere in order to beef up their defense on the perimeter. According to Chloe Peterson of Indianapolis Star, the already-shorthanded Fever would have just nine available players in the event that Hull doesn't suit up on Tuesday night.&quot;That would be a true backbreaker&quot;: Analyst describes scenario in which Lexie Hull misses Game 2 vs AcesOn social media, fans and analysts have already weighed in on the prospect of Hull missing Game 2.Broadcaster Robin Lundberg, who is clearly aware of the physical issue that is ailing Hull, decided to use some wordplay when offering his take on the matter.&quot;The Fever cannot withstand a Lexie Hull injury. That would be a true backbreaker,&quot; Lundberg tweeted.Robin Lundberg @robinlundbergLINKThe Fever cannot withstand a Lexie Hull injury. That would be a true backbreaker.To Hull's credit, she played all 44 regular season games for the Fever this season. Likewise, she has not missed a single game in the 2025 playoffs up to this point. Hull is averaging 8.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, and 1.5 apg in the postseason, but her intangibles (such as her leadership and relentlessness) are just as vital as her numbers on the stat sheet.