  • "I'm starting to like this idea" - Sophie Cunningham embraces hilarious fans' suggestion of GoFundMe to cover her WNBA fines

"I'm starting to like this idea" - Sophie Cunningham embraces hilarious fans' suggestion of GoFundMe to cover her WNBA fines

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 01, 2025 00:37 GMT
Sophie Cunningham embraces hilarious fans
Sophie Cunningham embraces hilarious fans' suggestion of GoFundMe to cover her WNBA fines. (Photo: IMAGN)

Fresh off her comments about WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on social media, the Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham has embraced her fans' suggestion. Cunningham is expecting to get fined for her remarks, but her supporters are ready to cover the expense via GoFundMe.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cunningham shared a suggestion by one of her followers about starting a GoFundMe to ensure the Fever star won't have to pay her fine out of pocket. She seemed to like the idea, especially after being fined multiple times already for her comments about referees and the league.

"Honestly, I'm starting to like this idea," Cunningham tweeted.
also-read-trending Trending

Sophie Cunningham is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered back in August. She's going to be a free agent at the end of the season, with the impending CBA likely halting plans for many.

What did Sophie Cunningham say about Cathy Engelbert?

During her exit interview on Tuesday, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier shared the comments made by Cathy Engelbert during their conversations. Collier called out Engelbert's lack of leadership and not holding any accountability for what's wrong with the WNBA.

Engelbert allegedly told Collier in private that Caitlin Clark should be thankful to the WNBA for giving her a platform to earn a lot of money. These remarks infuriated lots of people, including players such as Sophie Cunningham, who commented on an Instagram post about it.

"People only know Cathy because of C…. She's the most delusional leader our league has seen," Cunningham wrote on Sideline Sources' Instagram post.
The Fever star added:

"AND IT SHOULDN’T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE."
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever. (Photo: IMAGN)
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever. (Photo: IMAGN)

According to Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal, Engelbert might be done as WNBA commissioner once the new CBA gets finalized. Friend cites sources saying that Engelbert is a smart businessperson but lacks the people skills needed for being a commissioner who deals with owners, players and coaches.

Napheesa Collier's scathing callout of Cathy Engelbert

After getting injured in Game 3 of the Lynx-Mercury series, Napheesa Collier has had enough and called out the WNBA and its commissioner.

"We have the best players in the world," Collier said, according to ESPN. "We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world. ... We serve a league that has shown they think championship coaches and Hall of Fame players are dispensable, and that's fine. It's professional sports, but I will not stand quietly by and allow different standards to be applied at the league level."

With the end of the season right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if both sides will get a new CBA done or if a lockout happens.

