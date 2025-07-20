  • home icon
"I'm on the struggle bus" - Angel Reese's mom drops hilarious before-and-after pics from wild WNBA All-Star night with daughter

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 20, 2025 00:32 GMT
Angel Reese's mom shared hilarious before-and-after photos following a wild WNBA All-Star Friday night with her superstar daughter. The proud mother accompanied the Chicago Sky star to All-Star Weekend in "enemy" territory, Indianapolis, Indiana.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Angel Reese, the mother, dropped a couple of selfies. One was before eating dinner and going to the club, and the other was the morning after drinking at the club and staying out until 2 a.m.

"I'm on the struggle bus this morning after being outside with her last night. 😫," Angel Reese's mom tweeted.
For those unaware, Angel Reese's mom is also named Angel Reese. She raised her two kids, Angel and Julian Reese, and helped them develop a love for basketball. Julian recently spent the 2025 NBA Summer League with the LA Lakers.

On the other hand, Angel is set to play in her second straight WNBA All-Star Game after another phenomenal campaign for the Chicago Sky. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season.

Before the All-Star break, the LSU product had been on a tear with nine straight double-doubles. She also shot 56.2% from the field in her last five games, showing her improvement on the offensive end. She even increased her assists tally this season as a ball handler and playmaker for the Sky.

However, it's not an ideal scenario since the franchise has needed a primary playmaker for the past two seasons. With the trade deadline in a month, it will be interesting if the Sky tries to acquire a proper point guard.

Angel Reese's mom gets surprise birthday gift from superstar daughter

In an episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast back in January, Angel Reese's mom received a life-altering gift from her WNBA superstar daughter. Angel has paid off her mother's mortgage as a birthday gift, calling it her biggest goal in life.

"Well, it's your birthday today," Angel said. "You said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire or you can pick if you want to work still. So, your mortgage today has been paid. You ain't got to worry about your mortgage no more, and if you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy."
Angel Reese's mom couldn't believe it, as they began crying and hugging each other in a very emotional moment for the family. It's an incredible gesture for a daughter who received all the support in the world growing up in the DMV area.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
