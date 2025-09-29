"I'm thankful she decided to come back": Stephanie White marvels at $249,244 Fever star's greatness with emphatic praise

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White commended Kelsey Mitchell after another incredible performance in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. Indiana went up against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday and successfully forced a Game 5. Mitchell was once again one of the players to lead the team to victory. Aside from getting the huge victory over the Aces, White felt ecstatic after Mitchell decided to re-sign with the team. Mitchell signed a one-year supermax deal worth $249,244 with a bonus of $20,000. It appears that Indiana's investment was a good one, with Mitchell leading the charge in the semifinals. Stephanie White had nothing but love for Kelsey Mitchell after Game 4's conclusion. White praised her player's game and acknowledged how she's finally getting the recognition that she deserves.&quot;First and foremost, just an extreme amount of pride, for (Kelsey Mitchell),&quot; White said. &quot;She has been through a lot with this franchise. ... She loves this game. She just wants to play. I'm incredibly proud of her. I'm thankful that fans continue to recognize her greatness. I'm thankful that she decided to come back and join us. ... She's finally getting her flowers.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFever force Game 5 in the semifinalsDespite being in a sticky situation, the Indiana Fever pulled off a miracle as they beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4, 90-83. Many WNBA fans assumed that the Aces would win on Sunday, but the Fever defied all odds and proved that they're just as capable as the stronger teams in the playoffs. Leading the team to victory was Kelsey Mitchell, who had another solid scoring performance. Mitchell was once again Indiana's leading scorer, putting up 25 points. This time around, helping her seal the deal were Aliyah Boston and Odyssey Sims.While many praised Mitchell's dominance on Sunday, Boston deserves just as much credit, if not more. Boston had a huge double-double performance, adding 24 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. This was a feel-good moment for Boston, especially after struggling to find her rhythm throughout the series. As for Sims, she scored 18 points. The trio's collective effort was strong enough to beat A'ja Wilson's 31-point outing. The Fever and Aces will face off one last time this season on Tuesday in Game 5.