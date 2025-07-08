"I'm used to playing multiple PGs on court" - Stephanie White reveals major strategy revamp ahead of potential Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers duel

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has come under scrutiny as her team has struggled to win consistently this season. Still, White keeps an open mind when it comes to lineups that she can experiment with.

At a media availability on Monday, the Fever coach was asked about the possibility of playing Caitlin Clark and Aari McDonald together once Clark recovers from her recent groin injury. White appeared receptive to the idea.

"I'm used to playing multiple point guards on the floor at the same time," she told reporters. "It'll be organic. The only time that we'll probably predetermine anything is dead ball [situations]...maybe after free throws, if you wanna get a certain look."

Indeed, White could be considering the Clark-McDonald combination as her team prepares to battle teams with strong floor generals in the next few days. These teams include the Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream powered by Allisha Gray.

The Fever head coach, who recalled fielding Briann January and Erica Wheeler during her first head coaching stint in Indiana, pointed out the advantages of a Clark-McDonald duo.

"I think it would be really good for us to be able to get CC off the ball a little bit more in certain situations," White said. "But, more than anything, we wanna be able to play where our high guards and our low guard gets our outlet. Having Aari on the floor gives us another opportunity to do that."

In the seven games that she has played for the Fever this season, McDonald has played solid minutes, averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per outing. With McDonald in the lineup, the team has gone 4-3.

Though the timetable for Clark's return is less than definite at this point, it appears that White will have yet another option in her playbook once the dynamic guard suits up for the Fever once again.

"We really felt pressed": Stephanie White speaks candidly about Fever's composure in dying minutes of recent loss

Indiana, however, is coming off a narrow 89-87 defeat at the hands of the LA Sparks this past Sunday. In the post-game media availability, White tipped her hat to the Sparks' endgame execution while also giving an honest criticism of her team's composure.

"I felt like [the Sparks] let the game come to them in those moments. We, on the other hand, really felt pressed," White commented. "We forced some shots and didn't really make them work as much as we could on the defensive end."

White insisted that the Fever have to protect the paint and, in all likelihood, this will be a key adjustment in their next game against the Golden State Valkyries.

