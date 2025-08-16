"I made a bad joke" - Kelsey Plum reveals true motive behind dig at Caitlin Clark-led All-Star team with candid explanation

Kelsey Plum notched her fourth All-Star selection this year, suiting up for Team Collier in their win over Team Clark. But it was her off-court remarks about Caitlin Clark and her team that stood out, as she revealed the true motive behind them with an unexpected explanation.During an appearance on the &quot;Bird's Eye View&quot; podcast on Friday, Plum explained her reasons behind the remark.&quot;I made a bad joke. I made a really bad joke,&quot; Plum said. &quot;I should have known it was a way more serious moment than a typical All-Star game. Cause I went into that press conference very like happy-go-lucky.Continuing to explain her motives behind the Caitlin Clark dig, Plum provided a surprising explanation.&quot;Honestly, Birdie, I was like, 'Hey Team Clark, they didn't make it to the meeting either.' You know, just making a joke, trying to make the room lighter. I was making a joke, they were hungover, even though our team nickname was hungover, so I was like, at least we made it,&quot; she explained.Plum faced heavy backlash from fans after pointing out that Caitlin Clark and her team did not attend a players’ meeting during the All-Star Game. In that meeting, players agreed to wear “Pay Us What You Owe Us” t-shirts during warmups to show solidarity in the ongoing CBA negotiations.&quot;The t-shirt. Just a united front. Was determined this morning, um, that we had a meeting for. And not to, not to tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark were very present for that,&quot; Plum said.Hater Report @HaterReport_LINKKelsey Plum made sure to point out Caitlin Clark and her team didn’t show up to the meeting when it was decided they would wear the “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts: “Not to tattletale but ZERO members of Team Clark were very present” 👀Fans did not take the comment lightly, feeling that Plum unnecessarily singled out Clark by bringing up the detail and effectively throwing her under the bus.Kelsey Plum ties a Caitlin Clark record amid a strong run for the LA SparksKelsey Plum has been one of the most in-form guards this season, averaging 20.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Her performances coincide with the LA Sparks' strong run as they continue to climb up the standings.During this stretch, the guard also matched a record held by Caitlin Clark, becoming the only other player to log 20+ points and 6+ assists in five consecutive games.Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKPlayers in WNBA history with 20+ PTS and 6+ AST in five straight games: Kelsey Plum Caitlin ClarkShe tied the record in the Sparks’ games following the All-Star break, facing opponents such as the Sun, the Liberty, the Aces, the Storm, and the Fever.