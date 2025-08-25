Lexie Hull avoided a serious injury during the Indiana Fever’s 97-84 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Hull was struck by a nasty elbow to the face from Kayla McBride, who is on a two-year, $413,000 contract. The Fever forward dropped to the floor immediately after the hit, grimacing in excruciating pain.The officials quickly blew the whistle and called a foul on McBride before reviewing the play. After review, the Lynx sharpshooter’s foul was upgraded to a technical, a decision that didn’t sit well with Fever fans. What also caught attention was Aliyah Boston’s reaction after Hull was brutally hit in the face.Social media erupted as soon as the video surfaced of McBride nearly breaking Hull’s jaw with a vicious elbow. Fever fans were stunned that the Lynx star escaped any serious punishment, as officiating once again dominated the headlines.&quot;I miss Sophie. We don’t have an enforcer anymore,&quot; a fan said.Lee 👑 @vibelockLINKI miss Sophie. we don’t have an enforcer anymore. 😪Said another:Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKKayla McBride almost broke Lexie Hull’s jaw with a dirty elbow and only got a technical. WNBA refs are a joke. Every ref needs to be replaced in the next CBA.A fan commented:je m'appelle @haveAcIueLINKI wish there was a way to create a competing league with legitimate rules, refs, fouls &amp;amp;amp; significant penalties for intent to harm. The WNBA has talented players but it's unwatchable because of the goons that play bully ball &amp;amp;amp; get away with gong show theatrics.Another commented:John Eddy @_John_Eddy_LINKUnless and until the Fever retaliate severely this will continue. I blame the Fever players for the continued abuse. Not just a Fever issue, it is obvious that League owners want this to be WWE. So give it to them.A fan wrote:E Frank @jglights14LINKThat’s what can lead to reactions like Mabrey’s earlier in the season. Cunningham would have maybe had some response to this if she had been out there.Another wrote:phoenix @phoenix201814LINKLynx is dirty. They keeping swinging their elbow when they get frustrated. Want win with this rigged league on callsLexie Hull endures another forgettable outingLexie Hull was part of the Indiana Fever’s starting lineup, with Stephanie White’s team desperately needing a win to consolidate their place in the standings. However, the Fever failed to secure a victory, and Hull’s inefficient performance played a major role.The former Stanford forward missed eight of her 10 shots from the floor. She made two of her six 3-point attempts but failed to provide the support that Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston needed from the sharpshooter. Hull finished with six points, one rebound, four assists and two steals in 32:31 minutes.Meanwhile, the Fever’s playoff hopes took a major hit after Sunday’s loss as the franchise slipped to eighth place in the standings with a 19-18 record. Indiana faces key upcoming matchups, especially their next three games against the Seattle Storm, LA Sparks, and Golden State Valkyries, with all teams fighting for a playoff berth.