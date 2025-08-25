  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • "I miss Sophie. We don’t have an enforcer": Fever fans up in arms as $413,000 Lynx star almost breaks Lexie Hull's jaw with vicious elbow

"I miss Sophie. We don’t have an enforcer": Fever fans up in arms as $413,000 Lynx star almost breaks Lexie Hull's jaw with vicious elbow

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 25, 2025 02:16 GMT
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
"I miss Sophie. We don’t have an enforcer": Fever fans up in arms as $413,000 Kayla McBride almost breaks Lexie Hull's jaw with vicious elbow. (Image Source: Getty)

Lexie Hull avoided a serious injury during the Indiana Fever’s 97-84 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Hull was struck by a nasty elbow to the face from Kayla McBride, who is on a two-year, $413,000 contract. The Fever forward dropped to the floor immediately after the hit, grimacing in excruciating pain.

Ad

The officials quickly blew the whistle and called a foul on McBride before reviewing the play. After review, the Lynx sharpshooter’s foul was upgraded to a technical, a decision that didn’t sit well with Fever fans. What also caught attention was Aliyah Boston’s reaction after Hull was brutally hit in the face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Social media erupted as soon as the video surfaced of McBride nearly breaking Hull’s jaw with a vicious elbow. Fever fans were stunned that the Lynx star escaped any serious punishment, as officiating once again dominated the headlines.

"I miss Sophie. We don’t have an enforcer anymore," a fan said.
Ad

Said another:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Another commented:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Another wrote:

Ad

Lexie Hull endures another forgettable outing

Lexie Hull was part of the Indiana Fever’s starting lineup, with Stephanie White’s team desperately needing a win to consolidate their place in the standings. However, the Fever failed to secure a victory, and Hull’s inefficient performance played a major role.

Ad

The former Stanford forward missed eight of her 10 shots from the floor. She made two of her six 3-point attempts but failed to provide the support that Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston needed from the sharpshooter. Hull finished with six points, one rebound, four assists and two steals in 32:31 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Fever’s playoff hopes took a major hit after Sunday’s loss as the franchise slipped to eighth place in the standings with a 19-18 record. Indiana faces key upcoming matchups, especially their next three games against the Seattle Storm, LA Sparks, and Golden State Valkyries, with all teams fighting for a playoff berth.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications