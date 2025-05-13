"I couldn't miss a workout": Caitlin Clark had Indiana Fever staff 'marveling' at her unwavering dedication 

Caitlin Clark was one of the most highly anticipated WNBA rookies of all time when she entered the league in 2024. She didn't disappoint, earning First Team All-WNBA honors and finishing fourth in last year's MVP voting in her first professional season. Despite all of her success, both on and off the court, the Indiana Fever staff are blown away by her commitment to her craft.

Caitlin Clark captured the national spotlight in 2023 during the NCAA Tournament and has been one of the faces of women's basketball ever since. However, this WNBA offseason was the first extended break Clark had from playing basketball since the summer of her junior year of college. She stayed busy, though, both in the gym and around the country.

Clark is currently one of the most popular athletes in the world, and she is taking full advantage of it. The young guard has been seen attending sporting events, concerts and exclusive meetings, enjoying the perks that come with being a premier athlete.

However, her fame hasn't taken her away from her desire to get better and find the next level of her game. Fever staff and coaches detailed Clark's routine, which has been steady throughout the offseason despite how busy she has been. Amber Cox, the team's general manager, had one word to describe what she thought about Clark's offseason work ethic when she spoke with ESPN earlier this week.

"I kind of marveled at it," Cox said about Clark's consistent attendance to offseason workouts.

Clark shocked team president Kelly Krauskopf this offseason when she showed up early after a trip. The guard's response was simple.

"I couldn't miss a workout," she said about why she was back so soon.

The Fever's new head coach Stephanie White echoed Cox's sentiment, impressed with how the 23-year-old approaches each day of practice, even in the offseason.

""She's far beyond her years in terms of her understanding of how to work," White said. "Oftentimes you see rookies, even the great ones, where it usually takes three years for them to figure it out. She's got it figured out."

Even Fever fans are showing their appreciation for their superstar. One fan went as far as to call Caitlin Clark a "demon" ahead of her sophomore season in the league.

What is Caitlin Clark hoping to get out of her offseason work in her second WNBA season?

For Caitlin Clark, her dedication to the gym in the offseason will help her approach to the game both physically and mentally. She faces scrutiny from fans and her opponents, but believes that the key to her success comes through the time she is putting in before the season starts.

"That's where I'm going to find my confidence coming into this next season," she said.."...just knowing I've been consistent, and whether it's been the weight room, whether it's been my skill development, my shooting."

Clark and the Fever face a season full of expectations after making the playoffs last season. Indiana's front office was aggressive during the offseason, adding veteran players through both trade and free agency as they continue building around Clark and Aliyah Boston.

While her time in the gym will help, Caitlin Clark will face challenges throughout the season. The Fever's season opener has them hosting Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, adding another chapter to one of the league's newest rivalries. Clark's work in the offseason has her ready to take on whatever the league throws at her this season.

