"I need a break from the toxicity of WNBA" - Sophie Cunningham bluntly refuses to choose favorite in Aces vs. Mercury Finals showdown

Sophie Cunningham bluntly refused to give a prediction for the upcoming WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury. The Indiana Fever guard discussed Napheesa Collier's exit interview statements, a possible WNBA lockout, among other topics, on Friday's episode of her podcast.

Cunningham's co-host, West Wilson, asked her how she thinks the series would go. However, Cunningham made it clear that she needs to step away from the toxicity of the league.

"I don't know if I am rooting for any of them," Cunningham said (26:50), via "Show me Something." "I don't even know if I am gonna watch. I am over it, I need a break from the toxicity of the WNBA. It's been a drama filled season for multiple reasons."

Cunningham has not been shy in voicing her thoughts on social media. She has criticized the refereeing multiple times this season and has also been fined by the WNBA on different occasions.

Cunningham was one of the key contributors to Indiana's success, leading the backcourt when Caitlin Clark was sidelined. However, her season abruptly ended in August as she suffered an MCL injury versus the Connecticut Sun.

Sophie Cunningham weighs in on WNBA's officiating issues

Officiating in the WNBA has been a hot topic since the league entered the postseason. Fans, players and coaches have been upset with the calls referees have made.

During another segment of her podcast on Friday, Sophie Cunningham weighed in on the refereeing issues.

"I am having these conversations to try to get clarity of where we should as a league take this because I think its from top to bottom, its from coaches, assistant coaches, players," Cunningham said (6:20), via "Show Me Something." "We are all saying the same thing."

Cunningham expressed her desire to know the qualification requirements for an NBA referee compared to the WNBA's. She suggested that league referees should be given a higher pay.

"I think we just continue to have these conversations of how do we improve the officiating," Cunningham said.

"Their job is very hard. I would never want their job but I do think there needs to be some accountabilty. At the end of the day, they are part of our game like we want to feel good and be proud that they are officiating in the W. Maybe if we gave them more money, they would feel more invested."

The Indiana Fever guard revealed that referees also officiate games in college, which surprised her co-host, West Wilson.

Wilson said that's a problem, as there are different ways of officiating games at different levels.

