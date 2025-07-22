"I need to come back": Sophie Cunningham shows love after receiving heartfelt shoutout from pedal-powered pub on wheels

Sophie Cunningham showed love to The HandelBar Hangar in Indiana after receiving a shoutout from the pedal-powered pub. The establishment’s Instagram page shared a picture of the Indiana Fever guard and gave her a shoutout, referring to her as their “newest regular.”“Too cool to not grab a quick selfie with our newest regular 😂 Thanks for Hangin! 🏀,” read the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Cunningham commented on the post to show her love to the HandleBar Hangar.“I need to come back 🔥🔥 nothing but love,” Cunningham wrote.Sophie Cunningham’s comment on Instagram.The HandleBar Hangar in Indiana offers a pub tour experience taking customers through downtown as they enjoy drinks. The establishment’s post on Instagram suggests that other WNBA players apart from Cunningham were also at their party during the All-Star weekend.While Cunningham wasn’t named an All-Star this season, she was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse supporting Team Caitlin Clark during the All-Star game. This is the Fever guard’s first season with the team.She signed a one-year, $100,000 deal with the Phoenix Mercury this offseason and was traded to Indiana. Cunningham has made 18 appearances for the team, averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She has been active on both ends and has grown into a locker room leader for the Fever.Caitlin Clark describes Indiana Fever teammate Sophie CunninghamCaitlin Clark used just one word to describe Sophie Cunningham following the Indiana Fever’s 99-82 win vs. the Atlanta Dream last Friday. Cunningham was key in the win, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 5-for-9, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range.After the game, Clark shared the Fever’s video of the guard on her Instagram story as she described Cunningham's stellar performance.“Dawg,” Clark wrote.Caitlin Clark's Instagram storyCunningham has been one of Indiana’s better players over its last four games, recording 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, with the Fever going 3-1. The veteran guard has contributed valuable minutes in Caitlin Clark’s absence this season.The Fever return to the court on Tuesday to face the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. This will be the fourth Fever-Liberty game of the season.