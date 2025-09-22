  • home icon
  "I need to go to pilates tomorrow": WNBA fans awestruck with Lexie Hull's insane abs flex

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 22, 2025 06:07 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty

Lexie Hull grabbed everyone’s attention before Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

As she walked into Michelob ULTRA Arena, her outfit turned heads, complementing her rock-hard abs.

Cameras caught Hull heading to the locker room wearing a black crop top with matching bottoms. The crop top highlighted her abs, leaving social media users in awe.

“I hope she is at least intentionally engaging her core for that flex as she walks in…dang I guess I need to go to Pilates tomorrow,” @JL89765120 said.
“It looks like she did a few crunches. LOL,” @DaveWillmore82 said.
“The woman is a machine,” @rw441971 wrote.
“0% body fat.😂” @BigVTN wrote.
“Lexi wants to be in @WWE God Damn!!!” @Clarke0614 said.
“Lexi is a rock, but tougher. 💪” @KoiGoodheart said.

Lexie Hull played a key role as the Fever pulled off the upset against the Aces. Her stat line might not have been as visually appealing, recording six points, two rebounds and two assists. But her impact went far beyond the box score, as she finished with a game-high plus-minus of +24.

Lexie Hull gets subjected to physical play from A’ja Wilson

The opening game of the semifinals between the Fever and the Aces set a rough tone right away, giving fans a preview of how intense the best-of-five series could be. Things heated up in the second quarter when A’ja Wilson shoved Lexie Hull to the floor on multiple occasions.

Earlier, midway through the first quarter, Wilson had already shown her physical side by knocking Hull down during an Aces offensive possession. Then, just before the end of the same period, she ran through one of Hull’s screens while the Fever were on offense, sending her to the ground a second time.

Officials didn’t see either of those second-quarter plays as excessive.

Just a day after being named the league’s MVP for the fourth time, A’ja Wilson put up a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. Even with her strong performance, it wasn’t enough to lift the Aces to a win.

Both teams remain in Las Vegas, with Game 2 of the series scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 23.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

