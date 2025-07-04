"I need her jersey" - Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shouts out Aari McDonald in heartfelt Indiana crossover moment

Aari McDonald and the Indiana Fever led 46-24 at halftime against the Las Vegas Aces. Taking over the starting point guard spot for the injured Caitlin Clark, the 5-foot-7 guard ran the offense well and provided stout defense. The Fever outscored the Aces by 25 points in McDonald’s 17 minutes of action.

Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton, who is recovering from a right Achilles tendon surgery, shouted out to McDonald on X (formerly Twitter):

Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22 LINK I need a Aari McDonald jersey

McDonald’s stats in the first half did not stand out. She had six points, two assists and one rebound. However, the Fever offense had rhythm, and players often got open looks behind her playmaking. Indiana made 18 of 29 shots behind 13 assists and only five turnovers to dominate the opening half.

Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers’ franchise point guard, could not help but be impressed by how Aari McDonald ran the team. Considering McDonald only signed a regular roster spot roughly two weeks ago, her performance has just been outstanding.

The Indiana Fever owned an 8-8 record heading into their showdown against the Las Vegas Aces. Aari McDonald has been a difference-maker, though. Indiana is 4-2 in games McDonald played.

Fans react to Tyrese Haliburton’s shout-out to Aari McDonald

Tyrese Haliburton, the NBA superstar point guard, knows a thing or two about efficiently running an offense and impacting the game without scoring. Haliburton’s tweet about McDonald quickly gained traction, prompting fans to react:

Andy froemel @FroemelAndy LINK Go get an Aari jersey. Rep the squad.

One fan said:

Motor City Pistons @Motor_City_DET LINK I’ll buy one for you for Christmas.

Another fan added:

AK @Sudharsan_AK10 LINK She has been a game changer for Fever this season🔥🔥🔥🔥

One more fan continued:

Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarvey LINK We ALL need Aari McDonald jerseys.

Another fan reacted:

NazTheGodd_ @NazTheGodd_ LINK You need a achillies🚬🚬🤣😭😭

Like Tyrese Haliburton, basketball fans have been impressed by the impact Aari McDonald has had on the Indiana Fever. She came off the bench in her first six games with the team. Eventually, Fever coach Stephanie White finally inserted her into the starting unit with Caitlin Clark injured.

In the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final against the heavily favored Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, McDonald delivered. She finished the game with 12 points, three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal. The lefty point guard's performance helped the Fever to a 74-59 win.

The Fever took a commanding halftime lead against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. Again, McDonald had a key role in Indiana's efficient and balanced attack. Haliburton could not help but give her her highly deserved praise.

