"I could nevaa take that level of disrespect": NaLyssa Smith drops candid reaction on girlfriend DiJonai Carrington's video

NaLyssa Smith has reacted to her girlfriend DiJonai Carrington’s defensive skills after the WNBA posted a highlight reel on Instagram. The video, shared on Friday, showcased Carrington’s standout defensive plays during the 2024 WNBA season. Interestingly, the video came at Carrington’s own request, which she made on Oct. 19.

"I need an edit… jus defense tho, blocks & steals," Carrington had tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The WNBA admin honored Carrington’s request by sharing a highlight reel accompanied by a caption praising the star guard’s exceptional defensive skills.

"It’s #SeatbeltSeason and the lane is CLOSED. DiJonai Carrington was applying pressure on the defensive end all season long!"

NaLyssa Smith shared the video on her Instagram story, openly praising her partner’s impressive defensive abilities.

"dawg she is insane but me personally I could nevaa take that level of disrespect," Smith wrote.

(Credit: NaLyssa Smith/Instagram)

Carrington also responded to the Connecticut Sun’s video, expressing her excitement for the next season.

"omg I can’t wait til may," she commented.

(Credit: WNBA/Instagram)

Smith and Carrington's relationship dates back to their college days as teammates at Baylor University. The two WNBA stars have always been open about their bond, frequently sharing affectionate photos and messages for each other on Instagram.

Currently, the couple is navigating a long-distance relationship, with Smith playing for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in China’s women’s basketball league.

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith in 2024 WNBA season

DiJonai Carrington was honored with the 2024 Most Improved Player award for her outstanding all-around performance with the Connecticut Sun. The star guard delivered averages of 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 39 games, shooting 40.3% from the field, including 25.0% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, NaLyssa Smith played a crucial supporting role for the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever, helping the team end their eight-year playoff drought. Smith averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 block over 40 games, shooting an impressive 48.0% from the field, including 29.2% from 3-point range.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback