“I never should’ve said anything”: Christie Sides regrets making Caitlin Clark texts public after Olympic snub fallout

Last summer, Caitlin Clark was excluded from the U.S. Women's National Team that competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics. While Clark was fresh off a transition from the NCAA to the WNBA, her absence from the roster made waves.

Ad

At the time, then-Fever coach Christie Sides talked about how Clark used the situation as motivation. However, she now regrets making the reigning Rookie of the Year's comments public.

"I didn't even think what I said was wrong. I was just taking up for a player," Sides said, via "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports." "That was our private conversation, which to me was just raw and true. So, I didn't think anything about it, but I know now that I never should have said anything."

Ad

Trending

Following her departure from the WNBA, Sides has been coaching Team Canada at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

Last weekend, the former Fever coach was on the sidelines during Canada's 65-53 loss to Team USA. Although it missed out on a chance to compete for the title, Canada will have a chance to secure third place.

Caitlin Clark expected to return to action on Wednesday amid groin injury

Following an impressive debut season that saw her win Rookie of the Year honors, Caitlin Clark has struggled to stay healthy this season. Earlier this campaign, Clark missed five games due to a quad strain.

Ad

Considering Clark hadn't missed a game in six years, the news caught fans by surprise. However, it proved to be just the start of the Indiana star's injury issues.

After returning from the quad strain, Clark played just five games in June before winding up sidelined with a groin injury.

According to Fever coach Stephanie White, when the team takes on the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, Clark is expected to play.

Ad

While speaking with members of the press, White said that as long as Clark doesn't experience a setback in practice, she'll return to action.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news comes on the heels of Clark returning to full five-on-five practice on Monday.

Indiana is third place in the Eastern Conference, and seventh in the WNBA standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More