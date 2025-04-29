  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "I now they are falling in love too": Fans react candidly to Paige Bueckers' photo with $200,000 star

"I now they are falling in love too": Fans react candidly to Paige Bueckers' photo with $200,000 star

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 29, 2025 04:05 GMT
&quot;I now they are falling in love too&quot;: Fans react candidly to Paige Bueckers
"I now they are falling in love too": Fans react candidly to Paige Bueckers' photo with $200,000 star DiJonai Carrington. (Image Credit: Dallas Wings/X)

The arrival of Paige Bueckers has brought a surge of excitement to the Dallas Wings. While Bueckers’ immense popularity and fan following have drawn significant attention to the franchise, the additions of players like DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and others have also been major boosts.

Ad

Bueckers is currently participating actively in the Wings’ training camp as the team works to build chemistry and camaraderie ahead of the upcoming season. A photo from one of the sessions, featuring Bueckers and Carrington in their Wings training gear, quickly went viral after surfacing online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington, playing on a one-year, $200,000 contract, are expected to lead the Wings to new heights. Fans lit up social media with candid and enthusiastic reactions, further fueling the buzz around the franchise.

"Yes mine and I now they are falling in love too," a fan commented.
"Hope not considering Dijonai and Nalyssa are in a relationship," replied another fan.
Ad
Ad
"Everyone’s new fav duo," a fan said.
"They're going to be so fun to watch together, but damn I want them both back in CT. Between Paige, Nai, Ty and Curt it's going to almost feel like I'm rooting for a CT team," said another fan.
"paige and anyone being everyones fav duo cuz paige is just the best human being ever," a fan wrote.
Ad
Ad
"I knew the blondes would get along," wrote another fan.

Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington going at each other in training camp

The chemistry between Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington seemed to click instantly as the two shared plenty of lighthearted moments during the Dallas Wings’ training camp. On Day 1 of camp Sunday, the former UConn superstar playfully talked trash to her veteran teammate during an intense practice session.

Bueckers confidently teased that Carrington, who is last season’s Most Improved Player and a known lockdown defender, couldn’t guard her. Carrington didn’t let it slide, clapping back with a playful jab at Bueckers’ complexion, keeping the mood competitive yet fun.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications