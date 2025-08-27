'I was the one to win arm wrestles': Lexie Hull's twin sister Lacie Hull pokes fun at Fever guard after she battles head injury

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull received fun comments from her twin sister Lacie Hull following the Fever's win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Lacie reacted as Lexie suffered an injury scare during the game after banging heads with Gabby Williams during the first quarter. The Indiana guard returned to the game afterwards.Sharing photographer Bri Lewerke's photo of her twin sister on her Instagram story, Lacie said:&quot;Believe it or not, back in the day I was the one to win arm wrestles w @lexiehul.&quot;Lacie Hull reacts to her sister Lexie Hull's performance against the Storm (Source: Instagram/@Lacie.Hull)Lexie Hull was taken to the locker room during the Fever’s 95-75 win over Seattle after picking up the injury early in the game. Fortunately for Indiana and its fans, the setback wasn’t as serious as it first looked, and the guard returned to action with 8:06 left in the second quarter.Despite the short break, Hull played 23 minutes and had five points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Hull has played a significant role in helping her team stay afloat despite the injuries to key guards Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.Tuesday's win put an end to the team's two-game skid and strengthened their hopes for a playoff spot. The Fever (20-18) climbed to sixth in the WNBA standings as they chase a second-straight postseason appearance.Next, they head west for a stretch of games against fellow playoff contenders - the LA Sparks, Golden State Valkyries and Phoenix Mercury. With six games remaining, this stretch could make or break their playoff hopes.Lexie Hull speaks about collision with Gabby Williams after Fever's win against the StormLexie Hull and Gabby Williams suffered a head-to-head collision on Tuesday during the Fever's win over the Storm. The two players butted heads as they tried to get their hands on a loose ball. After the game, Hull spoke about the collision to Fever reporter Brian Haenchen.&quot;Looking at the video, Gabby and I ran into each other, unfortunate, unlucky, I think we both have knots on our heads,&quot; she said speaking about the incident. &quot;Yeah, everyone’s (players on the bench) like, ‘You look beautiful!’ I was like, 'I know I look insane.' But it honestly looks better than it did when it first happened, so hopefully, this (swelling) goes down quick.&quot;Like Hull, Williams returned after getting the injury checked with her team's medical staff. However, she had a difficult night and tallied just two points, one assist, one steal, and one rebound.