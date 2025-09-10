"I was pissed": Sophie Cunningham makes bittersweet Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs’ admission from suite in Chicago on night of mixed emotions 

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. In the first game of the new season on Saturday, the Chiefs struggled against the Los Angeles Chargers, suffering a 27-21 loss that gave them a 0-1 start to the campaign.Cunningham wasn't happy about the loss and expressed her thoughts on the game to her co-host, West Wilson. The Fever guard spoke about the match on Wednesday's episode of her podcast, &quot;Show Me Something.&quot;“You know what else is not spicy is our freaking (Kansas City) Chiefs losing in their first game. What the hell,” Cunningham said (4:55).Cunningham said that she was watching the football game and the Fever's contest against the Chicago Sky simultaneously.“Yeah, dude. I watched every second of it. I was pissed… Our team (Fever) was also playing. We were winning, we were playing (the) Chicago (Sky).The former Phoenix Mercury guard also revealed that she wasn't present at the Fever game, but instead watched both matches from her suite in Chicago on Friday.“We were winning by like, 20. So, I was watching that, but I also had (the football game) on my phone. I was in the suite. So, I wasn’t on the bench watching.”While the Chiefs suffered a loss, the Indiana Fever emerged victorious 97-77 against the Sky, making for a bittersweet evening. Sophie Cunningham will likely tune in for the Chiefs' next game against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday, Sept. 14.Sophie Cunningham was invited by the Kansas City Chiefs' star playersIn an episode of her podcast in August, Sophie Cunningham spoke about receiving an invite from Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The invitation was for the grand opening of the star duo's newest venture, a contemporary steakhouse called 1587.&quot;I know. I might have gotten an invite,&quot; the Fever guard hinted.Her co-host, West Wilson, also admitted to receiving an invite before adding that Cunningham wouldn't be able to go.Sophie Cunningham shares her love for the NFL team with the Fever's star player, Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa star attended a few Chiefs games last year. She even sat next to pop icon Taylor Swift, who got engaged to Kelce last month.The Fever teammates have expressed their support and love for the Kansas City franchise. However, Cunningham has maintained that she's been a Chiefs fan since she was born.