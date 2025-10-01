  • home icon
  "I played literally 'til my wheels fell off": Kelsey Mitchell provides encouraging injury update after gut-wrenching season-ending loss

"I played literally 'til my wheels fell off": Kelsey Mitchell provides encouraging injury update after gut-wrenching season-ending loss

By Mervin LR
Modified Oct 01, 2025 20:37 GMT
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two - Source: Getty
"I played literally 'til my wheels fell off": Kelsey Mitchell provides encouraging injury update after gut-wrenching season-ending loss - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has posted an update on her condition after suffering a worrying injury during her team’s season-ending 107-98 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday.

Mitchell was forced off in the third quarter after grabbing her knee in what appeared to be a worrying injury. There was instant concern for the 29-year-old as her teammates frantically gestured for medics to get onto the court to provide treatment.

The medical response was swift, and Fever fans were left watching anxiously as Mitchell was treated for a few minutes before being carried off by her teammates.

Fever's coach, Stephanie White, later confirmed that the All-Star guard had been rushed to the hospital for further scans. Mitchell took to social media on Wednesday to reassure fans concerned for her wellbeing.

“I suffered from something called Rhabdomyolysis last night,” Mitchell said in her X (formerly Twitter) post. “My muscles stopped producing and reached their maximum capacity. I went into a sense of numbness/paralyzing feeling with no movement from my lower extremities for up to 5 to 7 seconds. Because my muscles stopped producing positive blood into my bloodstream, my body locked up from a physical standpoint, and from there, fatigue and cramping settled in.
"It sucked. I panicked because I began to think the worst when I felt like I couldn't move my legs 🥺. It was an out-of-body experience for me, and I thank God for covering me at a time like that.”
“So today, on Oct. 1, I am walking and moving at a slow pace, but I will be fine very soon. I want to thank the Fever medical team, Vegas medical team, and the staff at the local hospital for keeping me safe.”
“In other words, I played literally 'til my wheels fell off, lmao. THANK you for the prayers, love, respect, and support throughout all of this. If you rode with me through this journey, then I love you!"
Kelsey Mitchell’s career is a masterclass in consistency. She has proven time and again that she's not just a top player but also one who manages to stay on the floor despite the sport’s physical demands.

Looking at her recent injury record, Mitchell missed just five games in her eight seasons. This level of durability is rare in the WNBA.

Edited by Mervin LR
