"I was playing really badly that day": Caitlin Clark opens up about practice meltdown with coaches over 'selfish' claims

Caitlin Clark has opened up about an incident that happened during practice with her Indiana Fever teammates. She spoke in an interview with David Letterman in the upcoming episode of the Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," which airs on Tuesday. Among those in attendance to watch her speak was the basketball team from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

Recounting what transpired that day, Clark admitted her performance was mediocre while revealing the coaches pulled her out. She noted that her behavior that day wasn't the best but then explained why she acted in that manner.

"Nobody understood why I was the way I was at times," she said. "There was this one time where we were playing live in practice, like a little scrimmage, and I got so frustrated after I got subbed out because of how I was playing. It had nothing to do with anybody else.

"I was playing really bad that day. And I just like, walked out of the gym. And I later went back and watched it with the person I was working with. One of our coaches, and they're like, 'Why would you do that? Like, that's so selfish.'"

However, Caitlin Clark claimed that she acted that way to protect the unity of the team despite her Fever teammates getting angry at her for that behavior. She explained further:

"They were like mad at me, and I was like, 'No. You should be happy with me.' I was trying to explain to them, like, my way of thinking. I was like, 'No. I was gonna have a bad reaction, and I didn't wanna take that out on my teammates or, you know, to be negative towards the team.'"

The 23-year-old is heading into her second season with the Fever and will hope to build on the momentum from last year. Therefore, it will be crucial that she maintain a good rapport with her teammates.

Caitlin Clark speaks out about the growth of women's sports

Caitlin Clark also spoke about the growth of women's sports in an interview on March 1 alongside teammates Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell.

"You're seeing women's sports grow at an exponential rate," she said. "I think obviously, women's basketball and being a part of women's basketball, you're seeing it grow whether it's people buying tickets, whether it's viewership on TV ...

"So I think being a part of that and getting to play women's basketball at a time where it's really growing and really taking off is something that's super special and getting to be a part of it."

Last season, the WNBA saw a surge in popularity after the arrival of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The league recorded well over 54 million unique viewers across various TV and streaming platforms. The 2024 regular season was also the most-watched season in 24 years, while game attendance was also up 48% from the 2023 season, with a total attendance of 2,353,735.

