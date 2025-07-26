"I have no problems coming off the bench" - DeWanna Bonner sets the record straight on acrimonious split with Indiana Fever 

After signing with the Indiana Fever this past offseason, it didn't take long for two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner to part ways with the team once the season got underway.

Some believed that the split stemmed from Bonner being unhappy with her role on the team; however, in a sitdown with the Washington Post, the six-time All-Star clarified the situation, explaining that she had no problem coming off the bench:

“I wouldn’t do anything differently. I think my journey is my journey and I’m going to accept that. It carried me to where I am now in Phoenix and it happened that way for a reason.

“[Coming off the bench] wasn't ever the issue, that’s never been me. I have no problems coming off the bench. I have never been that player. I don’t feel like I have that reputation.”

As Bonner went on to explain, she's encountered a number of familiar faces since returning to Phoenix, where she spent the first 10 years of her career before joining the Connecticut Sun in 2020.

Although it's unclear why things went south in Indiana, it sounds as though DeWanna Bonner has been happy with her return to Phoenix.

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts praises DeWanna Bonner

DeWanna Bonner is getting used to a new coach in Nate Tibbetts, who joined the Mercury in 2024 after spending the past 12 years as an assistant coach in the NBA. Tibbetts has been impressed by the veteran player.

In the Washington Post article, Tibbetts spoke about DeWanna Bonner's immediate impact with the Mercury, referencing a Jul. 9 showdown against the Golden State Valkyries where the team was battling injuries:

"DB is a really good addition for us. She can play the two, the three and four and maybe even some five, depending on different lineups that, we’ll look at starting here, moving forward.

"She’s won championships. You know, her second game with us, we go on to Golden State, have some injuries and she goes for 22 and 11. You know, we’re not winning that game without her so she’s been a huge pickup for us.”

Currently, the Mercury are sitting in second place in the Western Conference, and third place in the WNBA despite a three-game skid that's seen them go just 5-5 over their last 10.

Following an 89-76 loss to the New York Liberty on Friday, the team will face off with the Washington Mystics tomorrow on the road.

