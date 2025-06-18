"I didn't really get much of Italian genes" - Caitlin Clark reveals details about her Italian roots with special shoutout to her grandfather

On Tuesday, Caitlin Clark found herself locked in a fierce battle as the Indiana Fever hosted the Connecticut Sun. But before the game, Clark had a brief moment of levity as she spoke about her family roots.

During the pregame media availability, a reporter from Sky Sport Italy brought up CC's European descent. This led the Fever star to give a special shoutout to one of her biggest supporters who, according to Clark, could better explain her Italian lineage.

"My grandfather's actually coming tonight, so you can go talk to him," Clark told the reporter. "I didn't really get much of the Italian genes, but if you look at my two brothers, they have the darker complexion and the very thick, curly brown hair. I didn't really get that."

Clark also stated that her features bear a stronger resemblance to her paternal grandmother, of English descent, than to her mother's Italian genes.

Still, CC gushed with pride as she spoke about her Italian roots.

"My great-grandfather owned a pub on the south side of Des Moines," Clark recalled. "He was, like, a big old Italian man, made hamburgers...he was just a good guy."

Shortly after this lighthearted interaction between Clark and the reporter, the Fever star went on to unleash her ferocity on the court as she led Indiana to an 88-71 victory over the Sun.

Amidst several chippy exchanges with Connecticut players, Clark finished with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field, along with six assists and two steals.

Caitlin Clark gets hyped after sinking jumper in front of former Big Ten rival

During the heated showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, Clark's most resounding display of emotion came in the fourth quarter, right after she swished yet another improbable three.

With less than three and a half minutes to go in regulation, Clark came off a Natasha Howard screen and dribbled towards one of the logos near the sideline. Even as Sun guard Jacy Sheldon gave chase above the screen, CC squared up and effortlessly sank the outside shot. As Connecticut called a timeout, Clark gave Sheldon an earful and proceeded to hype up the crowd.

In all likelihood, Clark's emotion at that moment was fueled by an earlier altercation with Sheldon. Back in the third quarter, Sheldon appeared to have inadvertently smacked Clark in the face as she attempted to swipe at the ball.

On top of this, the two guards have been going at each other since their Big Ten days, when Clark starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Sheldon competed for the Ohio State Buckeyes. On Tuesday, it was Clark who got the last laugh as the Fever pulled off the 17-point blowout win.

