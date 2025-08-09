"I would be a really good ref" - Caitlin Clark hilariously shades WNBA referees while recalling sideline ‘coaching' role on Fever while injured

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said she has learned more about coaching because of her extended time on the bench. The reigning Rookie of the Year has been limited to just 13 games in her second season because of several injuries.In an episode of &quot;Bird's Eye View with Sue Bird,&quot; released on Friday, Clark praised her coaches. The two-time All-Star has missed 18 games this season.&quot;It's so much easier said than done,&quot; Clark said. &quot;When you're actually in the heat of things. Like, the coaches give us so much grace and you have to give your teammates grace, too. Like, they're trying to manage so much and see so many different things at one time.&quot;While noting that she now has “more understanding” of her coaches’ frustrations during games, Clark said she could see herself becoming a game official:&quot;I feel like I would be a really good ref, though. I wouldn't miss a call.&quot;Clark first complained of quad tightness during the preseason. A different quad issue forced her to miss five games from May 28 to June 10. She missed another four games (excluding the Commissioner’s Cup title game) from June 26 to July 5 because of a left groin issue. A right groin injury has kept her sidelined since July 16.The Fever announced on July 24 that Clark has no return timetable. She is set to miss her 10th consecutive game Saturday when the Fever host the Chicago Sky.Caitlin Clark says being guarded full court was her biggest adjustment in her rookie seasonIn the same podcast episode released on Friday, Sue Bird asked Caitlin Clark about her biggest adjustments as she turned pro last season. The Fever selected the former Iowa Hawkeyes star with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.&quot;I think just how much I was getting pressured,&quot; Clark said. &quot;It was just like constant full-court. And also, I think as the season went on, like that chill out as much. Like it's hard to want to do that an entire season. Teams like, you don't want to pick up 94 ft. the entire season. That's just hard.&quot;Clark praised her team’s midseason adjustments, saying they helped her get more shots. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 41.7% shooting in 40 games last season.Caitlin Clark also broke the WNBA’s single-season and single-game assists records, set the rookie scoring record and became the first rookie to record two triple-doubles. She was named Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-WNBA First Team.