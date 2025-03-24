"I ruined Christmas" - Caitlin Clark playfully reveals struggles of her fierce mindset growing up in Des Moines

There are many reasons why Caitlin Clark has emerged as one of the top talents in women's basketball. Among the driving forces is her competitive nature and endless desire to be the best at what she does. While this has helped her on the hardwood, the star guard jokingly stated when her competitiveness sometimes gets out of hand.

Ad

In a few months, Clark will embark on her second season in the WNBA. Following a historic rookie campaign, she will have countless eyes on her to see how much she can elevate her game.

Ahead of year two with the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark sat down with David Letterman on his "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" show. During the interview, she opened up about not being able to tone down her competitive spirit.

Ad

Trending

"When I'm just playing a casual card game with my family or my friends," Clark said. "And then like everybody hates me by the end of the night and I'm like ah great I ruined Christmas."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Along with shattering numerous records, Clark received All-WNBA honors and won Rookie of the Year in her first season as a pro. Between her strong play and the team's busy offseason, expectations are high for the Fever heading into the 2025 campaign.

Colin Cowherd suggests making a TV package just for Caitlin Clark games

As one of the biggest mainstream stars in all of sports, Clark has brought countless new fans to the WNBA over the past year. Following news of their TV schedule, Colin Cowherd proposed a crazy idea regarding the Indiana Fever star.

Ad

Understanding that she is a big draw, the WNBA is trying to get as many eyes on Clark as possible. They'll be a common fixture on national TV, with 41 of their 44 games being broadcast nationally. This is more than the reigning champion New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces who have reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson.

During Monday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd touched on Clark regularly being featured on national TV. He feels the league should have made an entire viewing package just for her games.

Ad

"If I was the WNBA, I would have considered a separate television package to a network on just Caitlin Clark games," Cowherd said. "I would have had two packages. The WNBA package and then a separate 15 to 18 game Caitlin Clark package."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not even in her second season yet, Clark has already become arguably the biggest draw in the WNBA. As she continues her rapid ascent into superstardom, the demand to see her live or on TV is only going to increase.

The WNBA has put the pieces in place for Clark to be the face of the league in this new era. Only time will tell if she's able to continue building off her historic momentum from last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback