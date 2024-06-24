"I see dead people" - Chennedy Carter slyly jabs at Indiana Fever using Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' track

The Chicago Sky finally managed to beat their Eastern Conference rival Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA season. Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese and co. registered a nerve-jangling 88-87 win over Caitlin Clark's Fever at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday. It was Chicago's first win over Indiana in three attempts this season.

Chicago players were hyped after winning a crunch prime-time game. Emotions ran high as Reese and Carter celebrated the victory after the final buzzer.

Chennedy Carter even took a subtle jibe at their budding rivals, the Fever, as she posted on X after their win on Sunday.

"pssss I see dead people … #theynotlikeus," Chennedy Carter wrote on X

Kendrick Lamar's chart-topping hit "Not Like Us" -- his diss track against rival rapper Drake -- opens with the verse "Psst, I see dead people," a line directly referenced in Carter's tweet.

Chennedy Carter's performance vs Indiana Fever

Chennedy Carter seems to always bring her best game against Indiana Fever, and on Sunday the former Texas A&M player was ready to ball. While Angel Reese stole the limelight with a monster double-double, Carter's solid performance flew under the radar.

The 25-year-old guard scored 23 points on an extremely efficient 8-of-12 shooting from the field, including 1-of-1 from the 3-point range. Carter converted six of her eight attempts from the free throw line. She also had five assists and two rebounds while registering a game-high +/- of +12.

In the June 16 game against Indiana, Carter scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field. And during the June 1 game against the Fever, the Sky guard scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

Carter is averaging 20 points and five assists in three games against Caitlin Clark & Co., which is significantly better than her overall season averages. On the season, Carter is averaging 13.7 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Chicago Sky win edge-of-the-seat thriller vs Indiana Fever

The third game of the season between Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever provided an edge-of-the-seat entertainment to hoops fans. The two rising superstars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark threw haymakers throughout the game, adding yet another chapter to their pulsating rivalry.

Reese's monster game of 25 points and 16 rebounds led Chicago to a must-needed win. Clark also had a double-double on the night. The Fever rookie scored 17 points and dished out 13 assists but her performance went in vain.