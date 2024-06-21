Chennedy Carter finds a friend in Klay Thompson after 19-point outburst: "I appreciate you"

All eyes will be on Klay Thompson once the free agency arrives on June 30. The Golden State Warriors star grabbed another thousand sets of eyes after his latest social media activity. Thompson sent a shoutout to Chicago Sky’s star Chennedy Carter after her latest scoring outburst against the Dallas Wings.

After the game, Carter took to Instagram and posted a picture of her shooting a jump shot on her IG story. Posting the story, the Sky star captioned the post,

“Thank you God.”

Later, Klay Thompson reposted Carter’s story on his Instagram story and wrote,

“I appreciate you Chennedy Carter. Keep going.”

Klay Thompson sent a shoutout to Chennedy Carter (Photo credit: Klay Thompson/Instagram

Thompson’s shoutout to the Sky star might be wrongly interpreted as the Warriors’ star taking Carter’s side in Caitlin Clark's beef. However, it wasn’t his intention, because Thompson was simply advertising his signature shoe.

Thompson has a shoe deal with the Chinese shoe brand Anta. Carter rocked Klay Thompson’s KT8 for the game against the Wings on Thursday. The four-time NBA champion was only appreciating her for going about her business on his latest signature shoe.

Carter dropped 19 points in a win against the Wings. She shot 80% from the field as she helped the Sky take 5th win of the season. She is having an excellent season so far and she is one of the leading candidates for the Sixth Player Of The Year. She is averaging 13.3 points and 2.5 assists in 14 games this season.

Warriors offer a new deal to Klay Thompson amidst his free agency

Klay Thompson went 0 of 10 from the field and exited his last game for the Warriors without scoring a point. Now he has unfollowed the team on social media. Amidst everything, it seems like the Warriors still want to keep Thompson.

Thompson is a free agent for the next season as his contract with the Warriors expired after the 2023-24 season. According to Tim MacMahon from ESPN, the Dubs offered Thompson a two-year deal.

"We've heard that it's a two-year offer," McMahon said to co-host Brian Windhorst. "It's as much about years as dollars in some of these cases."

However, according to Monte Poole from the NBC Sports Bay Area, the Warriors star is looking for a deal that is a bit longer than that. Poole said that Thompson was looking for a deal that could settle him with a team for at least three years.

In the last two seasons, Klay Thompson hasn’t been the best version of himself. He has not been the same defender that he was and has struggled from the field as well. However, despite that he averaged 17.9 points last season and shot 38.7% from the three-point line.

Although he might not be in his prime now, Klay Thompson is a historically great shooter. He can still make open three-point shots as good as anybody in the league. If the Warriors can’t give him the desired deal, there are a lot of teams that could put their money on the table for the four-time NBA champion.