"I shouldn’t have cussed": Sophie Cunningham makes major confession over ‘harsh’ attack on WNBA commissioner at Caitlin Clark’s expense 

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was relieved after she confirmed that the WNBA did not fine her for her recent comments online. The players and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert are at odds after Napheesa Collier called her out. The Minnesota Lynx star questioned her leadership amid the rise of the league.According to the league commissioner, Fever's Caitlin Clark, one of the league's top rising stars, should be grateful for the WNBA. Engelbert said the league has helped her career become a platform and reach an unimaginable stardom.This led Cunningham to troll the commissioner on Instagram.“People only know Cathy because of [Caitlin],” Cunningham commented. “She’s the most delusional leader our league has seen. … AND IT SHOULDN’T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE.”Cunningham isn't afraid to call out the WNBA, which has led her to get fined for some of her actions. Fortunately for the Fever guard, she wasn't given a fine this time. The 29-year-old confirmed on the latest episode of her podcast, &quot;Show Me Something,&quot; that she didn't receive a fine for her comments about the league's commissioner.But Cunningham told her co-host, West Wilson, that she thought she could've done it nicer.&quot;I think that -- I'm not going back on what I said, but I might have been a little harsh on how I said it,&quot; Cunningham said (4:58). &quot;But you know what? It's also me.Wilson confirmed whether Sophie Cunningham was hinting at an official apology. However, the Fever guard said this:&quot;I can admit when I'm wrong. I just think what I said was valid and a lot of people agree with it, but maybe how I said it could've been better.Wilson then asked the WNBA player if she was talking about her comments about the commissioner or the league.&quot;I mean all of that. I just maybe shouldn't have cussed... I think when I cuss it makes it less -- like, it's uneducated.&quot;Sophie Cunningham confirmed that she hasn't watched the WNBA since the drama with the commissioner startedAmid the ongoing feud between the players and the commissioner, Sophie Cunningham confirmed that she hasn't watched a game of the WNBA Finals. Since the drama started, Cunningham told her co-host that she hadn't watched a game and said that she needed a break from it.The Fever guard even said that she doesn't care who wins the Finals this year. Cunningham said that the league has a level of toxicity following the recent season. She said in her show that she's been drained because of it.Sophie Cunningham has been vocal throughout the season, making her one of the favorites of the fans.