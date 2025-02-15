"I am so sickkkkkk": Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate Erica Wheeler makes feelings known over missing NBA All-Star action 

Erica Wheeler made headlines on Wednesday when she announced that she is signing a two-year deal with the Seattle Storm, leaving Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever after two seasons.

She took to social media to let people know that she is sad about not being able to enjoy the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in San Francisco this year.

"Everybody hitting me up about NBA Allstar! I am so sickkkkkk I am missing it! Last year Allstar was ELITEEEE!" she wrote on X.

Wheeler and other WNBA players often attend the events during the NBA's celebratory weekend, but Wheeler won't be able to make it this year, likely because she is going through the process of joining the Storm. Wheeler, like many other WNBA players, is a big supporter of All-Star Weekend.

The WNBA has been welcomed into NBA All-Star festivities in recent years, marked by the inclusion of WNBA players in the All-Star Celebrity Game (Rickea Jackson and Kayla Thornton were on the rosters this year) and the electric 3-point shootout between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu last year.

Caitlin Clark turned down the offer to participate in this year's NBA All-Star festivities.

According to Erica Wheeler, WNBA fans and fellow players have reached out to her about making an appearance at All-Star weekend, with one fan making an intriguing suggestion that could foreshadow the next step of the WNBA's integration into the weekend.

Including WNBA players in the "Skills Challenge" on All-Star Saturday Night is an idea that has been pitched to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as the league tries to figure out how to make the events more exciting for basketball fans everywhere.

Erica Wheeler supports Lisa Leslie's decision to stop pursuing coaching job in WNBA

On Saturday, Erica Wheeler expressed support for WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who announced her decision to stop pursuing a coaching position in the WNBA on Friday.

Leslie is a legend in the WNBA Hall of Fame after putting together one of the greatest careers in the history of the league, winning three MVP awards and two championships in her 12-year career.

She has been pursuing a coaching position in the WNBA throughout this offseason, but after being turned down for two head coaching jobs, she is ending her pursuit.

