"I stand out like a sore thumb now" - Cameron Brink dishes on defying doctor's growth spurt predictions about her

Cameron Brink is the LA Sparks' towering 6-foot-4 rookie who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft. But despite having tall parents, not everyone believed Brinks would grow up to be so tall.

During her youth, a doctor predicted she would be shorter than six feet. During this week's edition of Paul George's podcast, Brink recalled this prediction, which proved to be quite wrong.

"One of those weird annual checkups, I was in the room with my brother and my mom, and they just told my brother Cy that he's like, 'Oh you're gonna be 6'10" and they looked at me like, "Ok, you'll probably be 5'10" and I was like, 'No way, my dad's 6'8", my mom's 6'3". So I started crying, I got upset."

"Three years later, I'm like 6'4" going into my freshman year in college or well longer than that," Brink said.

When asked about her initial feelings on being tall, she admitted it wasn't fun at the beginning and then everything changed. However, she reveals that more people recognize her now, prompting Cameron Brink to change her stance.

"Definitely wasn't proud of it but now I love it. It's fun. Concerts are great, you can see over everybody, Going out's fun. Even though now it's so hard. I've been recognized so much more than at Stanford, it's insane. I stand up like a sore thumb now," she added.

Cameron Brink shares details of Stephen Curry's personality

During her participation in the podcast, Brink had the chance to talk about her relationship with NBA legend Stephen Curry. They have a close bond because their parents are friends from college.

Brink details how it is to be around Stephen Curry and how happy he seems to be on the daily.

“He’s kind of like a theater kid,” Brink said. “He’s just always acting a fool and being silly… You always see him smiling… He’s joking, like life’s just a joy when you’re around him.”

How are they 'related'? Cameron Brink's parents are Steph's godparents, while Dell and Sonya Curry are the godparents of the LA Sparks' young star. This relationship goes a long way back and it's major that it's also connected thanks to basketball.