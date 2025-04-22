"I still buy my own groceries": Caitlin Clark gets 100% real about cherishing normal life amid fame

Caitlin Clark's meteoric rise happened almost overnight. While she became one of the most talked-about athletes in college basketball, her first year in the WNBA took her popularity to new heights.

She's now gotten countless endorsement deals and business opportunities, but the worldwide fame, recognition and newfound wealth haven't changed who she is or where she came from.

As reported by Glamour, she told ESPN's Laura Rutledge that she still does her grocery shopping.

“I still go to the grocery store, I still buy my own groceries, I still do all of that," Clark said on Friday. "And I don't think people always realize that."

Through her foundation, Clark teamed up with Iowa-founded supermarket brand Hy-Vee to help with children's nutrition in the Midwest.

Caitlin Clark is aware of her impact on women's basketball

Caitlin Clark burst onto the scene with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Beating the likes of Hailey Van Lith and Paige Bueckers, and going toe-to-toe with Angel Reese, propelled the popularity of women's college basketball.

She turned pro last year, and the Indiana Fever had to move their games to bigger venues because of the unprecedented demand to watch their new star guard play.

Clark understands the ripple effect she's had on collegiate and professional women's basketball. She also knows that this is just the beginning.

"I always wanted to be a professional athlete," Clark said on Friday, via Galmour. "I don't think I could have ever imagined it to be on the level that it is, and to see where women's sports is going is absolutely incredible," she said. "I don't think a lot of people imagined and believed in it, to get to this point. But I feel like we really are just scratching the surface.”

For years, the WNBA was surviving. However, with an influx of money, stars and all the attention that comes with players like Clark, they can finally start thriving.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in her first season in the WNBA, and like the league as a whole, she's just scratching the surface of her potential.

