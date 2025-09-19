  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "I was sweating my a** off" - Sophie Cunningham boldly claims Fever's stunning 1st round playoffs win left lasting damage across WNBA

"I was sweating my a** off" - Sophie Cunningham boldly claims Fever's stunning 1st round playoffs win left lasting damage across WNBA

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 19, 2025 23:10 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham boldly claims Indiana Fever's stunning 1st round playoffs win left lasting damage across WNBA (Image source: Getty)

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham reacted to her team's 87-85 Game 3 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. Despite the Fever's injury woes this season, they advanced to the semifinals for the first time in 10 years.

Ad

In a clip shared on Friday on X by the "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham shared her thoughts on Indiana making the semifinals.

"I think like the league is so mad that we won 'cause we're literally not supposed to be here at all," Cunningham said. "And (it) just like kind of fuels our fire even more, but it was like so fun. First of all, I was sweating my a** off because I was so nervous. ... I was so anxious like I could not sit still. I felt like I played with how much I was sweating."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Indiana has six players on its injury report in the opening round. In addition to the five season-ending injuries, Damiris Dantas is under the league's concussion protocol. The sixth-seed Fever were arguably the underdogs in the series against the No. 3 Dream.

Indiana made key plays down the stretch of Game 3. Odyssey Sims, who is on a rest-of-season hardship contract, passed the ball to an open Aliyah Boston in the paint. The three-time WNBA All-Star made the layup and gave the Fever a one-point lead (86-85) with seven seconds remaining. On the other end, Lexie Hull sealed the win with a game-clinching steal.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham played 30 games (13 starts) in her first season with Indiana. She started the year coming off the bench, but was later inserted into the starting lineup. She averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on 46.9% shooting, including 43.2% from 3-point range.

"It was so bada**" - Sophie Cunningham on watching her team in the winner-take-all Game 3

In the same clip posted on Friday, Sophie Cunningham shared that she believed that the Indiana Fever would win Game 3.

Ad
"It was one of those games, it was such a good W game," Cunningham said. "I just knew deep down in my gut that we're going to win. Like somehow, we're going to win."

The 6-foot-1 guard also compared being on the court and having to watch her team on the sidelines:

"I would much rather be playing than having to sit on the sidelines... because it is stressful. ... But it was awesome, it was so bada**."

Sophie Cunningham's Indiana will face the second-seed Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-five semifinal series. Game 1 will be on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. In the other semifinal bracket, the league-best Minnesota Lynx will face the winner of Friday’s Game 3 between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications