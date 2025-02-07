"I take my L on the chin": Breanna Stewart & $324,383 WNBA star face regret as Tennessee snaps UConn's legendary streak

WNBA stars and former UConn alums Breanna Stewart and Aaliyah Edwards were among those who were shocked after No. 19 Tennessee stunned No. 5 UConn 80-76 in women’s NCAA basketball on Thursday night. The Volunteers' win is their first against the Huskies since 2007 and UConn’s first loss since December last year.

Stewart reacted about the game on X before mentioning former Tennessee standout and current LA Sparks player Rickea Jackson. She commended the Vols for the win and remarked that she took the loss with pride.

“Ladyvols #GBO @iamthathooper 🧡 I take my L on the chin 💙,” she wrote.

In an earlier post, Stewart said it was part of a lost bet against Jackson.

“I bleed blue always W or L, but I lost a bet to @iamthathooper so this next tweet is not a representative of me 🤣,” she tweeted.

On the other hand, Jackson reposted a screenshot of a story from Aaliyah Edwards’ Instagram account, which showed Edwards cheering for the Huskies with Jackson tagged.

Edwards then tweeted that Jackson had better not talk to her during the shootaround, as all three of them are part of the Mist BC in the new Unrivaled league.

“Well that didn’t end well now did it lili?????” Jackson said of Edwards.

“☹️ don’t talk to me at shootaround tmr…,” Edwards responded.

Edwards was drafted in 2024 with the Washington Mystics, signing a four-year contract worth $324,383 with the team.

UConn versus Tennessee has been one of the most heated rivalries in women’s collegiate basketball. The fun back-and-forth between the three teammates showed that the collegiate pride still runs in their system. The trio have been the stars for Unrivaled’s Mist squad, which has only won two of its six games.

Breanna Stewart praises long-standing UConn coach

Breanna Stewart left a legacy at the University of Connecticut after giving the school four national championships during her time. With all that success, Stewart gave credit to the program’s long-serving coach, Geno Auriemma, who is considered one of the best coaches in women’s basketball for four decades.

“I am not surprised that coach Auriemma is still gonna be continuing to do his thing at UConn," Stewart told ESPN in December. "It was one of the best experiences of my life and being able to play for him, something that I definitely miss.

"For these young kids, these players that are there now, I really hope they just appreciate and enjoy this moment because he is one-of-one."

Stewart was drafted to the WNBA in 2016 and has since won three championships with three different teams, with her most recent one being with the New York Liberty.

Stewart has also co-founded the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled, which has been the avenue for women’s basketball players to earn money during the WNBA offseason.

