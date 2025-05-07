"I take this s**t seriously": Sheryl Swoopes details alarming ugly threat from Caitlin Clark fans in blunt take on security fears

Last year, Sheryl Swoopes made some erroneous claims about Caitlin Clark that earned the ire of Clark fans. She said on Gil’s Arena that Clark “took about 40 shots” and played over four years to break Kelsey Plum’s NCAA all-time women’s basketball scoring record. The WNBA legend ended up apologizing for the inaccurate statements following the backlash.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Levels to This, which came out early in May, the three-time WNBA MVP talked about player security. She added a personal experience of why some players have to have protection during their personal time:

“This kinda happened over the past couple of years with all the hate and all the ugly stuff that came about from Caitlin Clark fans. When you’re getting threats on social media, I’m one of those people that take this s**t seriously. I gotta be prepared for the unknown.”

Sheryl Swoopes added that because of the alleged social media threats, she has become more hesitant to interact with fans. The Houston Comets legend wanted to avoid the same scenario that NBA star DeMar DeRozan went through in mid-April this year. DeRozan, who dined at Yume Sushi in Calabasas, had a scuffle with a fan, who reportedly shone his phone’s light at the Sacramento Kings guard.

The WNBA icon added that even during her playing days, she did not have security around unless it was game day. She continued that she mostly relies on her husband or some of his “boys” for protection when she moves around, following the social media threats.

Sheryl Swoopes says only a few WNBA players, like Caitlin Clark, can afford "24/7" security

Sheryl Swoopes noted the increasing need for some WNBA players to have personal security traveling with them. However, the Houston Comets legend brought up a snag in that scenario:

“When you look at the W, there’s probably only a handful of women that need [security] outside of playing and can afford it. Having your own personal security 24/7 when you’re just doing your own thing, that s**t gets expensive. I know for a fact that Caitlin Clark travels with her own personal security and rightfully so.”

Swoopes added that besides Caitlin Clark, she has seen Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson travel with a personal security detail. The trio is easily some of the most popular and sought-after WNBA stars. Swoopes was not surprised they had extra protection outside of what their respective teams provide.

