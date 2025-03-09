"I don't think it's fair" - Caitlin Clark makes feelings known about WNBA's ceiling & it's constant comparisons to NBA

Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on the constant comparisons between the WNBA and the NBA. While the W keeps growing and set new viewership and attendance records in 2024, the NBA has been on the opposite trend, with fans losing interest by the season.

During an interview at the 2025 Cardiovascular Research Technologies meeting, Clark discussed the comparisons, sharing her thoughts on how the WNBA can keep growing and differentiating from other competitions.

"I'm not huge on comparing the WNBA to the NBA, I don't think that's fair," Clark said. "I think where the WNBA is right now it's pretty incredible. I think most people would not believe it's in the place it is right now."

"When people keep asking those questions of where I believe it's going to be in five years, the answer is people didn't even think we'd be right here right now and I think really the sky's the limit."

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year mentioned the evolution of college basketball and how it'll only benefit the league. With the TV and attendance numbers going up, Clark said she was confident that the league would continue on its good path without the need to be constantly compared to the NBA.

Caitlin Clark was responsible for taking those numbers up, as she brought new eyes to the league, breaking several viewership and attendance records.

Her Indiana Fever are expected to be one of the animators of the upcoming season, which can only translate into more people watching Clark's games and taking the W further.

Caitlin Clark breaks down her job as a point guard

In the same conversation, Caitlin Clark talked about her job as a point guard and her plans before the game. After being inquired about the pregame process, the former No. 1 overall pick explained her approach to the point guard position.

"My first goal when games start is to get my teammates involved," Clark said. "You don't want to come firing right away; sometimes you do, but I think getting your teammates involved, that's going to make things easier for myself, it's gonna open up the court more. It's my role to orchestrate the team on the court and be the coach on the court in a way."

She added that the Fever tends to strategize the first three plays they'll run in games and go from there. The expectations are high for Clark and Co. in 2025, and she's working hard to exceed them.

