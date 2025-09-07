"I thought without Caitlin, the W is irrelevant?" - Fans react as Valkyries break Caitlin Clark-led Fever's WNBA record to create history

The Golden State Valkyries made history in their first season in the WNBA by breaking a record set by Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever last year. The Valkyries now hold the all-time WNBA attendance record in a season with 397,408, prompting fans to react online. The Valkyries announced on Saturday that they have broken the attendance record in their inaugural season. The previous record was at 340,715, set by the Fever last season, which was Clark's rookie campaign. The Fever broke their own record this season despite the superstar guard's injury woes.Indiana had a total attendance of 349,313 this season, while the New York Liberty had 341,575 at the Barclays Center as the defending champions. However, it wasn't enough to prevent the Valkyries from shattering the record due to the overwhelming support of their fans inside the Chase Center. In addition to the all-time attendance record, the Valkyries also set the average attendance in a regular season at 18,064 per game. All 22 home games were sold out. WNBA fans reacted to the record set by the Golden State Valkyries inside their &quot;Ballhalla.&quot; The franchise's ownership and front office did a wonderful job marketing the team to the city, though some fans couldn't help but mention Caitlin Clark. Here are some of the reactions to the Valkyries' accolade. DUSTYRIVER @river_dustyLINKI thought without Caitlin the W is irrelevant?A.WAL @AWALBAYAREALINKDon't need a Clark. We just like this.AngelaY @angelayoho1LINKKeep winning &amp; you may surpass Fever in total (home &amp; away combined) all-around league attendance.Kara ♡ @_x_supergirlLINKI was part of this. I went to the Fever vs Valkyries game in support for CC. I came in as a CC fan and I left a CC + Valkyries fan. Not glazing at all it was just so fun in there.jake moody’s #1 Hater @NBAgriftpoliceLINKShowing the rest of the #WNBA how it's done. Bay Area supremacy.lauren @lcrx97LINKI was told that people only tuned into the W for CC and that ratings and attendance would tank without her.It was an amazing accomplishment for the Golden State Valkyries since they didn't have a star coming off the expansion draft. Kayla Thornton was named an All-Star for the first time, turning into the first face of the franchise before a knee injury sidelined her for the second half of the season.The rest of the team stepped up, with players such as Veronica Burton, Iliana Rupert and Janelle Salaun taking over. They also became the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their first season. Caitlin Clark ruled out for the rest of the seasonCaitlin Clark ruled out for the rest of the season. (Photo: IMAGN)The Indiana Fever were among the favorites to win the WNBA championship this season, with Caitlin Clark being touted as an MVP candidate. However, four muscle-related injuries slowed down Clark in her second year, suiting up for a total of 13 games. Clark had a couple of hamstring issues early in the season before injuring her groin in late June. She recovered quickly from it, but she aggravated it on July 15. There were hopes that she would return before the end of the regular season and into the playoffs, but she announced on Sept. 4 that she's out for the season.