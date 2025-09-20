"I was trash": Fever’s Aerial Powers gets brutally honest about bouncing back after poor performance when it mattered most 

Indiana Fever’s Aerial Powers was honest about her shortcomings in the Fever’s first-round matchup against the Atlanta Dream. The team started the series on the wrong foot, dropping Game 1 in an 80-68 loss.

Game 1 was particularly tough for Powers, as she finished with just five points, shooting 1-for-4 in the loss. She was much better over the next two games, making key plays for Indiana. Powers finished Game 2 with three points and seven rebounds, making a serious impact on the glass.

In the series-clinching Game 3, she recorded four points, an assist and a block. While her numbers won’t blow anyone away, her contributions were crucial as the Fever won Game 3, 87-85. On Friday, Powers posted a video on her YouTube channel, expressing how she bounced back despite her shortcomings in Game 1.

“You can’t be perfect all the time. I was trash last game, I told y’all I was mad at myself.” Powers said. “It’s about how you swallow that pill, you take accountability and you come back harder the next time.” (Timestamp: 7:32)

Aerial Powers highlighted key plays from the first round and praised the strong performances of her teammates, including Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Brianna Turner, and Lexie Hull.

She joined the Indiana Fever in August on a hardship contract, looking to provide some relief to Stephanie White’s injury-plagued roster. Her solid contributions off the bench have been crucial in helping the team reach the WNBA semifinals.

Aerial Powers hypes up Indiana Fever star for being named MVP finalist

Aerial Powers expressed her happiness with Kelsey Mitchell’s selection as an MVP finalist this season with a post on social media. Powers reacted to the news on X, writing a message of support for the Fever star:

“🗣️🗣️ say it louder for the people in the back!!!"

While hardship signings like Aerial Powers, Aari McDonald and Odyssey Sims have been key for the Fever this season, the team wouldn’t have made it this far without Mitchell. Indiana has relied on her throughout the 2025 season as Caitlin Clark has struggled with injuries.

Mitchell has more than answered her team’s calls, averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists during the regular season. Her stellar form has also carried over to the playoffs as she is recording 23.3 points and 3.0 assists through the first three games.

