"I don't trash talk" - Caitlin Clark instantly interrupts Napheesa Collier as Lynx star gets asked to name bigger trash talker between them

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captains, had a hilarious interaction during their joint press conference on Saturday.In a clip posted by a fan on X, Collier was asked if she's a better trash talker than Clark. The Minnesota Lynx star said, &quot;No,&quot; before Clark interrupted her and said:&quot;I don't trash talk.&quot;Collier went on to explain why she is not better than the Indiana Fever star at trash talk.&quot;I'm not good, so the bar is low,&quot; Collier said. &quot;I think about it for days after, 'I should have said this.' ... I can't think of it fast enough.&quot;Clark replied:&quot;You're so nice. It's like even when we're picking our teams, I think they probably would have liked if we were talking trash a little bit more. But, Phee's too nice. She's a mom.&quot;Clark and Collier were named captains after receiving the highest fan votes. Clark received a record 1,293,526 fan votes, while Collier had 1,176,020. The All-Star Game draft commenced on July 8.Team Clark and Team Collier will battle on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. However, Clark won't be able to play in her second All-Star Game due to a groin injury.Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier comment on CBA negotiationsAmid the festive nature of the All-Star weekend, the WNBA players are also set to meet the league brass for the CBA negotiations. In their joint media availability ahead of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark expressed their comments on the ongoing negotiations.In a clip tweeted by Indianapolis Star's Brian Haenchen, Collier and Clark both said the importance of a strong turnout of over 40 WNBA players in the two-hour dialogue on Thursday.&quot;I would say just that the players obviously are taking this seriously,&quot; Collier said. &quot;With the most participation in league history... I think it just sends a really strong message that we're standing really firm on certain areas that we feel strongly that we need to improve on. And I think we got the message accross.&quot;&quot;I think, for myself, that was the best part of it, being in the room with over 40 other players in this league,&quot; Clark said. &quot;I'm sure a lot more would have loved to be there if they were in Indianapolis. I think that's the most powerful thing is all the girls in the league just being in that room together.&quot;Both parties are still working towards a new CBA after the players' union opted out of the current agreement in October. According to WNBPA's statement on Thursday, the players aim to have a &quot;rightful share of the business&quot; and better &quot;working conditions.&quot;