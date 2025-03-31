“I was so upset": Caitlin Clark once rued getting 'drug out' after getting drafted by Indiana Fever

A little less than a year ago, Caitlin Clark ushered in a new generation for the WNBA after getting drafted No. 1 overall. While things went on to work out for her on the court, that life-changing moment didn't end up being what she envisioned.

Coming off her historic career at Iowa, everyone knew Clark was who the Indiana Fever were going to select with the top pick. She had a lot of media attention on her going into the festivities, which led to the night unfolding not how she wanted.

Back in November, Caitlin Clark made an appearance on the Fresh Tawk podcast. She covered a wide range of topics with her former Iowa teammates, including her draft night experience.

Clark reflected on being upset for instantly be thrown in the mix and not getting to see what went on after being picked. She also cited not being able to celebrate with or family or see her Iowa teammate Kate Martin get her name called.

“I was so upset because after I got drafted I just got drug out immediately and I didn’t get to see any of the draft,” Clark said. (38:53)

"I had my phone I couldn't really go on it. I didn't even get to see Kate get drafted, so that made me really upset," she continued. "I didn't even take pictures with you guys, my family, Connor, like no one."

Martin, Clark's close friend and college teammate, ended up being one of the more shocking selections of the night. She was in attendance primarily to support Clark but ended up getting drafted herself in the second round by the Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana Fever made video montage of Caitlin Clark's jam-pack draft night

Given all the hype that was around her heading into the draft, it's not shocking that Caitlin Clark had a busy night after being drafted. Following all the festivities, the Indiana Fever put a video on their YouTube channel showing just how jam-packed her night was.

In the moment, Clark got to hug her parents and brohter after officially being drafted into the WNBA. However, as she stated on the podcast, that would be her lone moment with her loved ones. From there, she quickly began bouncing around to fulfill multiple responsibilities.

Caitlin Clark was quickly rushed to a photo shoot, where Fever forward Aliyah Boston ended up making an appearance. She also conducted multiple interviews to share her thoughts on the road ahead entering the pros. One of her few moments of downtime was having a quick phone call with Indiana's front office and coaching staff.

After being drafted, Clark lived up to all the hype entering her rookie season. She shattered countless records, was named an All-Star, and led the Fever to a postseason berth.

