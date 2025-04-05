"I've never seen that man cry": Aaliyah Edwards makes feelings known on Geno Auriemma's emotional Paige Bueckers moment 

Ahead of the UConn Huskies' Final Four matchup against the UCLA Bruins on Friday, Washington Mystics star Aaliyah Edwards made her feelings known on UConn coach Geno Auriemma's emotional moment with Paige Bueckers. Featuring on the Sports Are Fun! podcast, Edwards was asked if her former coach was crying during the emotional press conference, to which the former UConn star replied:
"No, not at all," Aaliyah Edwards said as she dismissed the claim. "I've never seen that man cry, so no."
Watch the segment at 38:10 here:
Ahead of their Final Four matchup, Geno Auriemma had an emotional moment as he reflected on how much Paige Bueckers meant to the UConn program and him personally.
"I trust that she believes in herself so much. She just is the most incredibly positive human being I've ever been around. She always takes the absolute highest view of what can happen," Auriemma said in the press conference.
"Her mentality is always, 'this is what I did to help us win, I'm not worried about what the other stuff was.' And I've admired that in her forever that she believes in herself, whether you believe in her or not, and I happen to believe in her, 100,000%."
The UConn coach further praised Bueckers on her ability to deliver despite the scrutiny and pressure that she faces as a star player.
"I though she was a unique individual when I saw her in high school and she's very unique," Auriemma continued. "When I say unique, I think she's closer to one or two or three of most unique players I've ever coached."
"I'm really going to miss her," he said softly. "I can't say that out loud."
The second-seeded UConn Huskies' Final Four matchup concluded with them securing a dominant 85-51 victory over the first-seeded UCLA Bruins. They clinched their spot in the NCAA Finals for the first time since 2022 despite a quiet night from Paige Bueckers, who tallied 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 0-of-3 from deep.
Aaliyah Edwards shares who she would pick for her team in the 2025 WNBA Draft
In the same podcast, Aaliyah Edwards was asked who she would pick from the Final Four teams to join the Washington Mystics at the 2025 WNBA Draft. Edwards did not single out a player, instead, she shared that she was happy to have anybody join the team.
"I'm happy for anybody to come and join our team," Aaliyah Edwards said. "I'm not the GM so don't put that in my hand."
The Mystics have the third and fourth picks of the 2025 draft, however, it seems they will not be able to acquire Paige Bueckers, who is expected to be selected first overall.