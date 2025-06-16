"I’ve never seen a player do in the WNBA": Sheryl Swoopes' ex-teammate Rebecca Lobo makes resounding remark on Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark’s return to the court after missing five games with the Indiana Fever grabbed headlines, as she erupted for 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and hit seven 3-pointers in a 102-88 victory over the defending champion New York Liberty. She looked sharp from the start, shaking off any signs of rust to lead her team to a signature win.

Among those impressed was not just any fan, but WNBA icon and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo, a former AP Female Athlete of the Year.

“What stood out most to me was that Caitlin Clark, even being out for those three weeks, did something on the basketball court that I've never seen a player do in the WNBA,” she said.

“And that was that… 38-second stretch where she came down and hit not just three 3s, but three bomb 3s.”

Clark’s rapid-fire triples erased a six-point Liberty lead in the first quarter and brought the Fever level in momentum-shifting fashion.

“She still played 30 minutes in the game, but she had no rust, had a performance like that ... and you could see the joy on her face,” Lobo said.

Lobo, who played alongside Sheryl Swoopes during the league’s early years with the Houston Comets, noted the excitement of seeing Clark’s impact, even as Swoopes herself has faced scrutiny for appearing critical of the Fever star, a label she’s publicly rejected.

The Fever aim to ride the momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark praised Sheryl Swoopes after Time Athlete of the Year honor

Following a standout rookie year, Caitlin Clark was named Time Magazine’s Athlete of the Year—and in the feature story, she made a point to recognize the trailblazing Black women who came before her.

Writer Sean Gregory noted the moment of respect.

“Clark’s segment did include a more serious moment, as she thanked a quintet of Black women — Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, Staley, and Maya Moore, Clark’s basketball hero growing up — for paving the way for her success,” Gregory wrote.

Despite the praise, Swoopes has drawn attention for leaving Clark off lists of the Fever’s most impactful players and for minimizing her influence last season.

READ: Cynthia Cooper calls on WNBA legends like Sheryl Swoopes to support the next generation: We have to bridge the gap

However, in response to mounting criticism, Swoopes denied any bias against Clark, making clear she does not dislike the rookie.

