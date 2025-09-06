  • home icon
  "I don't wanna get into specifics" - Tyler Marsh addresses odd call on Angel Reese by Chicago Sky amid suspension drama

"I don't wanna get into specifics" - Tyler Marsh addresses odd call on Angel Reese by Chicago Sky amid suspension drama

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:30 GMT
&quot;I don
"I don't wanna get into specifics" - Tyler Marsh addresses odd call on Angel Reese by Chicago Sky amid suspension drama (Source: Imagn)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been given a half-game suspension for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. The decision came after Reese’s comments about her team, as head coach Tyler Marsh addressed the unusual call on Friday.

During a media appearance after the Sky's loss against the Indiana Fever, Marsh opened up on the Sky's decision to suspend Reese for the first half of their game in Las Vegas.

"It was from the top as an organizational decision, so it's being handled internally, and it's kind of what its' been. I don't want to get into the specifics, I think that the matter has been resolved and we would like to focus on tonight," Marsh said.
Continuing to express his thoughts, Marsh offered his views on Reese's comments.

"The comments were the comments. I think everybody had a chance to see it, and again all the discussions that needed to be had, were had and we will leave it at that," he added.
The drama started after Reese offered her honest thoughts on the Sky's frustrating season during an interview with the Chicago Tribune and called for a change.

"I'm not settling for the same s*it we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason."
In the interview, Reese hinted at leaving if things didn’t improve, a remark the franchise didn’t take lightly, leading to her suspension for the first half of the game against the Aces.

Angel Reese apologises for her remarks, claiming statement was "taken out of context"

After expressing her honest opinion on the Chicago Sky's frustrating season during an interview with the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe, Angel Reese backtracked on her comments during a post-game interview on Wednesday.

After the Sky's 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun, Reese apologized for her remarks, claiming her statement was "taken out of context."

"I don't think I'm frustrated, I probably am frustrated at myself right now," Reese said. "I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year."

What did you think of the Chicago Sky suspending Angel Reese for half a game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Veer Badani
