"I wanna win for them" - Caitlin Clark singles out new Fever veteran for praise with title hopes in mind

Caitlin Clark didn't mince words when talking about one of her new veterans. The Indiana Fever went out of their way and added multiple proven winners to help Clark and Co. improve the remarkable season they posted last year and win it all.

Ad

During her Wednesday media availability, Clark talked about the expectations for this season, stating that the team is looking to win another championship.

More than that, Clark talked about how the newcomers can help her achieve that goal. More specifically, she lauded DeWanna Bonner for her experience and everything she offers.

"I think DB is the one that stands out for me," Clark said. "She's won championships but she's here to provide knowledge for our young players, to help us really get over that hump and be able to win. And same goes for Syd (Colson) and Tash (Howard). All of them are here to be that voice for us and somebody that we lean on."

Ad

Trending

Clark voiced her admiration for the veterans who arrived, but made it clear she's on a mission to help them collect more silverware.

“I wanna win for them," she said. "Seeing how selfless they are and them choosing to come here and choosing to be a part of the Fever; they didn’t have to do that. So I certainly wanna win for then and they deserve it and they’ve been great.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aliyah Boston's words about Fever veterans resembled Caitlin Clark's

The Indiana Fever are among the most intriguing teams entering the 2025 WNBA season. They showed glimpses of brilliance under Christie Sides, but they're projected to take their game to a new level with Stephanie White on the sideline.

Aliyah Boston is another player who would benefit from having players such as Bonner, Howard and Colson by her side. On Sunday, she talked about the impact she hopes these players have on her.

Ad

"As a player that wants to continue to grow, there's no better feeling than that—having an experienced vet that has won so many times," Boston said. "Being able to learn from them is amazing."

Indiana carries high expectations for the 2025 campaign. They have the second-best odds to win the championship (+350), only behind the defending champions, New York Liberty (+230). The pressure appears to be mounting, but Clark and Co. doesn't seem to be losing sleep over that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More