The WNBA had one of the best seasons in its history when it comes to viewership last season, thanks to superstars like A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's nationwide popularity. The WNBA, partnered with their NBA counterparts, enjoyed another big win this offseason, securing a record-setting broadcast rights deal. However, the players might not be getting a big enough piece of the pie.

David Berri, a sports economist and professor at Southern Utah University, examined the situation that the league finds itself in. He voiced his opinion on the issue, siding with the players.

In an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week, Berri said that the players should make the argument to be treated the same as their NBA counterparts and demand the same deal that the NBA has in place.

“My opening line would be, I want everything the NBA is getting,” Berri said, when asked about how he would approach negotiations. “We are getting very comparable ratings and you're giving us 3% of the money.”

Last season, the WNBA captured almost 40% of the total viewership in a record-setting year for the league. Thanks to their new broadcasting rights deal, the league will bring in $2.2 billion over the next 11 years. Berri's argument echoes the players' sentiment that they should get more than 3% of the revenue, increasing their income as the league grows.

The WNBA Player's Association has outlined their goals as they continue to negotiate with the league for increased pay and better benefits. One of their biggest points, however, is that they want a bigger part of the league's revenue moving forward now that the future of women's basketball is so bright.

WNBA is in good hands moving forward thanks to young stars around the league

While the league prospered as a whole last season, a lot of their current and future success can be attributed to younger players who burst onto the scene over the last few years.

Things started with Sabrina Ionescu turning heads, but the new wave, headlined by Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink has brought the league wild success as it looks to expand.

Looking ahead, the WNBA will continue to welcome new stars into the league, including names like Paige Bueckers, Hannah Hidalgo and JuJu Watkins, who are currently dominating in college basketball.

The future of women's basketball is bright, but the players will continue to advocate for fair pay as the sport grows around the world.

