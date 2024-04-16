"I want to hit rock bottom": Angel Reese breaks silence on ditching LSU return for WNBA, cites competitive fire

Angel Reese will be taking his talents to Windy City following the 2024 WNBA Draft. The “Bayou Barbie,” who built one of the most impressive careers at LSU, was selected No. 7 by the Chicago Sky. She will be teaming up with fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso to form a two-headed frontline with their new team.

Reese was eligible for one more year in college but decided to enter the draft. After losing to Iowa in the Elite Eight that ended the Tigers’ repeat bid, she could have returned for another crack at the national championship. During a press conference after she was taken in the lottery by the Sky, she was asked why she decided to leave college basketball.

Here’s Angel Reese’s response to the question:

“Coming back would have been amazing for me but I wanted it more for myself. I wanted to start over. I feel like I’ve been on a high since the [2023] national championship.

"I wanna hit rock bottom. I wanna be a rookie again. I wanna be knocked down by vets. I wanna get up and grow and be a sponge.”

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Sky finished 18-22 last season in the WNBA and were dusted off by the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs. Chicago got drubbed in both games against the stacked Aces who were aiming for a repeat last year. Some questioned the Sky’s heart and resilience during the beatdown in the playoffs.

Sky fans couldn’t be any happier with the response Angel Reese gave when asked why she decided to turn pro. She was the heart and soul of LSU during her stint there and she will bring that swagger, confidence and grit to the Windy City.

Angel Reese’s toughness will pay dividends quickly for the Chicago Sky

Some scouts speculated leading into the WNBA Draft that Angel Reese might fall out of the top 10. Despite her impressive collegiate resume, a handful of analysts thought her offense might be too raw for her to land in the lottery. The Chicago Sky was convinced that her toughness, defense and leadership would quickly pay dividends.

The “Bayou Barbie’s” offense will certainly need some polishing. She was exposed against Iowa as she struggled to make outside shots. But, her assets are already better than some pros, making Chicago unhesitant to grab her after getting Kamilla Cardoso.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese will work on her offense but while she does, expect the Sky to get the most out of her defense and rebounding from the get-go. Add her mentality and toughness and she is exactly what the doctor ordered for the franchise to draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback