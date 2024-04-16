2024 WNBA Draft Final Order and Results: Caitlin Clark goes No. 1, Kamilla Cardoso and Rickea Jackson swap mock positions

The 2024 WNBA Draft was headlined by Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who went first overall to the Indiana Fever. Clark was the best women's college player in the country, breaking viewership records. She raised the profile of the sport and her popularity will likely help the league.

In addition to Clark, the 2024 draft class is full of talented players such as Kamilla Cardoso, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese, and more. International talents such as Leila Lacan and Carla Leite of France, and Nyadiew Puoch and Isobel Borlase of Australia also created a lot of buzz.

Let's look at the complete results of the 2024 WNBA Draft:

Also Read: "Ain't making the playoffs anyway" - Fans question why Steph Curry didn't join mother Sonya for Cameron Brink's WNBA Draft selection

2024 WNBA Draft Results - First Round

No. 1 - Indiana Fever (Caitlin Clark - G, Iowa)

No. 2 - LA Sparks (Cameron Brink - F/C, Stanford)

No. 3 - Chicago Sky (Kamilla Cardoso - C, South Carolina)

No. 4 - LA Sparks (Rickea Jackson - F, Tennessee)

No. 5 - Dallas Wings (Jacy Sheldon - G, Ohio State)

No. 6 - Washington Mystics (Aaliyah Edwards - F, UConn)

No. 7 - Chicago Sky (Angel Reese - F, LSU)

No. 8 - Minnesota Lynx (Alissa Pili - F, Utah)

No. 9 - Dallas Wings (Carla Leite - G, France)

No. 10 - Connecticut Sun (Leila Lacan - G, France)

No. 11 - New York Liberty (Marquesha Davis - G, Ole Miss)

No. 12 - Atlanta Dream (Nyadiew Puoch - F, Australia)

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Caitlin Clark WNBA contract: How much will Indiana Fever pay the rookie sensation?

2024 WNBA Draft Results - Second Round

No. 13 - Chicago Sky (Brynna Mitchell - G, Gonzaga)

No. 14 - Seattle Storm (Nika Muhl - G, UConn)

No. 15 - Indiana Fever (Celeste Taylor - G, Ohio State)

No. 16 - Las Vegas Aces (Dyaisha Fair - G, Syracuse)

No. 17 - New York Liberty (Esmery Martinez - F, Arizona)

No. 18 - Las Vegas Aces (Kate Martin - G, Iowa)

No. 19 - Connecticut Sun (Taiyanna Jackson - C, Kansas)

No. 20 - Atlanta Dream (Isobel Borlase - G, Australia)

No. 21 - Washington Mystics (Kaylynne Truong - G, Gonzaga)

No. 22 - Connecticut Sun (Helena Pueyo - G, Arizona)

No. 23 - New York Liberty (Jessika Carter - C, Mississippi State)

No. 24 - Las Vegas Aces (Elizabeth Kittley - C, Virginia Tech)

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Caitlin Clark reveals favorite Taylor Swift song ahead of getting picked at 2024 WNBA draft

2024 WNBA Draft Results - Third Round

No. 25 - Phoenix Mercury (Charisma Osborne - G, UCLA)

No. 26 - Seattle Storm (Mackenzie Holmes - F, Indiana)

No. 27 - Indiana Fever (Leilani Correa - G, Florida)

No. 28 - LA Sparks (McKenzie Forbes - F, USC)

No. 29 - Phoenix Mercury (Jaz Shelley - F, Nebraska)

No. 30 - Washington Mystics (Nastja Claessens - F, Belgium)

No. 31 - Minnesota Lynx (Kiki Jefferson - G, Louisville)

No. 32 - Atlanta Dream (Matilde Villa - G, Italy)

No. 33 - Dallas Wings (Ashley Owusu - G, Penn State)

No. 34 - Connecticut Sun (Abbeyu Hsu - G, Columbia)

No. 35 - New York Liberty (Kaitlyn Davis - F, USC)

No. 36 - Las Vegas Aces (Angel Jackson - C, Jackson State)

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "The Bayou Barbie in Sky Town" - Dwyane Wade joins WNBA fans in ushering lethal frontcourt of Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso to Chicago

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback