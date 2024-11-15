"I want Phil Handy as Angel Reese's coach" - WNBA fans thrilled over ex-Lakers assistant coach bringing NBA experience to Unrivaled

Former LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy will travel to Miami in January to become a head coach in Unrivaled. Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's league keeps making high-profile additions and will give Handy his first chance as a head coach.

Reporter Marc J. Spears shared the news on social media on Friday, sparking plenty of reactions from fans. Handy will have his first experience as a head coach with a yet-to-be-named team.

One said that Handy should join forces with a specific star in the league.

"We want Phil Handy to coach Angel Reese’s Team!! Please!!" one fan wrote.

Others said that he deserved a chance as an NBA head coach but still celebrated that he'll be present in this upcoming competition.

"Phil deserves an NBA job but atleast he gettin the bag," one fan said.

"Congrats @94feetofgame !! Wish you were still with the Lakers but wishing you the best of luck in this next venture!" another fan said.

"Gonna be interesting to see how he transitions to head coach," another fan wrote.

Some fans said he should join the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff instead.

Phil Handy started his NBA coaching career in 2011, joining the LA Lakers as a development coach. After two years at Staples Center, he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant. He stayed there for five years before moving to the Raptors in 2018.

After spending a single season in Canada, Handy returned to the Lakers, where he spent five years (2019-24) before being dismissed by the front office as JJ Redick landed in Los Angeles to take over the 17-time NBA champions.

Phil Handy reacts after being named an Unrivaled head coach

Handy talked with Marc J. Spears about this new opportunity in his journey. He shared his excitement about this opportunity, hailing the coaches and players who will participate in the first-ever Unrivaled season.

“I’m very excited to be part of the first Unrivaled season with some amazing coaches and athletes,” Handy said (via Andscape). “Supporting women in sports has been a longstanding passion of mine, and I truly appreciate the chance to continue contributing to their growth and success."

Teresa Weatherspoon was also announced as another head coach in this competition. Team assignments for coaches, rosters and schedules are set to be revealed on Wednesday.

