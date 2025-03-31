"I went to sus middle school" - Cameron Brink revealing wild story of getting stabbed in school leaves NLE Choppa stunned

Cameron Brink is leveling up her podcast game. She invited rapper and YouTuber NLE Choppa to the latest episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast. In the episode, the rapper talked about significant moments from his life and also gave pop star Drake a shout-out.

During one segment, the panel shared crazy school stories, and Brink's story left NLE Choppa stunned. The LA Sparks star revealed that she got stabbed during middle school.

"In middle school, a kid, like, tried to stab me with a pair of scissors," Brink said (Timestamp: 19:55). "He got me with a pair of scissors, and then police came. It was crazy. I went to a sus middle school."

NLE Choppa's jaw dropped when he heard Brink's revelation, and he asked for confirmation from her. However, he quickly turned his surprised reaction to a joke and said that he once tried to do the same thing as the kid in Brink's story.

Sydel Curry-Lee, on the other hand, was taken aback by the revelation and asked the Sparks star to drop the name and address of the guy who tried to stab her.

Cameron Brink said that she was a chatty girl who did not stay quiet during middle school. This upset the kid as he asked Brink to shut up, and when she refused to do so and dared him to make her shut up, the kid grabbed the scissors and tried to stab her but fortunately was only able to graze her.

Step Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee asks NLE Choppa to design a tunnel fit for Cameron Brink

During the ending segment of Sunday's episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast, Cameron Brink asked NLE Choppa if she could expect him at a Sparks game. The rapper gladly confirmed that he would attend Sparks games next season.

However, Sydel Curry-Lee interrupted him and expressed her desire to see Choppa design a tunnel fit for the Sparks star. The rapper accepted the request and expressed his thoughts on the idea.

"I feel like you would look great in black," Choppa said. (Timestamp: 46:18)

Cameron Brink talked about the type of clothing she would like to try out in her tunnel fits next season. The Sparks star said that she would like to try out more androgynous clothing, like pants and suits.

Choppa then complimented Brink by saying that she would look good in any outfit, and the Sparks star joked that she would wear NLE-sponsored outfits before every game.

