Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee drops heartfelt 2-word reaction to $2,800,834 partner's 3-point shot vs Nikola Jokic's Nuggets

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee had plenty to cheer about on Saturday as her husband, Damion Lee, saw extended playing time. Despite the Phoenix Suns’ 122-105 blowout loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center, the game provided a silver lining for Damion.

With the Suns trailing by a wide margin, Damion logged 16 minutes on the floor, knocking down two 3-pointers. One of his shots, set up by a slick behind-the-back pass from Bol Bol, had Sydel Curry Lee particularly excited.

The Suns guard, currently on a one-year, $2.8 million contract, capitalized on the opportunity and drilled the jumper from beyond the arc.

Proud of her husband’s performance, Steph Curry’s sister shared a video of the moment on her Instagram story, adding a heartfelt two-word reaction.

"Cmon now!!!!" Sydel wrote.

(Credit: Sydel Curry Lee/Instagram)

Damion made the most of his extended minutes and put on a solid performance. The veteran guard recorded 11 points, shooting 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

As for Sydel Curry Lee and Damion’s relationship, the couple dated for a decade before getting married in 2018. They are proud parents to two children, son Daxon and daughter Daryn, and are eagerly expecting their third child in May this year.

Damion Lee has played just 15 games this season

Damion Lee has seen limited playing time with the Phoenix Suns this season. The one-time NBA champion has appeared in just 15 games, averaging 3.7 points in 6.6 minutes per game. Most of his minutes have come during garbage time, when the game’s outcome is already decided.

Damion was a member of the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors squad that won the 2022 NBA championship, defeating the Boston Celtics in the Finals. He spent four seasons with the Warriors before making the move to the Suns.

